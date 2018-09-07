Global Stem Cells Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Stem Cells Market was worth 5.17 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 9.03 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.74% between 2017 and 2023.

The Stem cells are the cells found in the umbilical cord blood. These cells are being used in treating a wide range of conditions like sickle cell disease, leukaemia, and multiple myeloma. Birth of the child is the only chance to collect and store these valuable stem cells, which can be used to treat over 80 diseases.

North America is expected to dominate the Global Stem Cells Market in the forecast period because of the substantial investments in the field followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.6%.

Drivers Vs. Constraints

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring immediate medical intervention, technological advancement in the stem cells isolation and harvesting procedures, and supportive regulatory environment for stem cells products are the reasons for the growth of the Global Stem Cells Market.







Industry Structure and Updates







In October 2017, two key vendors Athersys and Nikon CELL Innovation collaborated on MultiStem Commercial Manufacturing in Japan.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Research Methodology







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Overview







4. Market Dynamics







5. Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product Type



5.1. Adult Stem Cells



5.2. Human Embryonic Stem Cells



5.3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells



5.4. Others







6. Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Source



6.1. Autologous



6.2. Allogeneic







7. Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application



7.1. Regenerative Medicine



7.2. Drug Discovery & Development







8. Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User



8.1. Therapeutic Companies



8.2. Cell & Tissue Banks



8.3. Tools & Reagent Companies



8.4. Service Companies







9. Global Stem Cells Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region







10. Company Market Share Analysis







11. Company Profiles





Astellas Pharma.

Athersys.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Vericel Corporation.

ViaCyte, Inc.

Nikon Cell Innovation

Holostem Advanced Therapies

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Organogenesis

Beike Biotechnology

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

