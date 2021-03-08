Global Stents Markets 2021-2027: Escalating Prevalence of Vascular and Non-Vascular Stenotic Diseases and Cerebral Aneurysm & Inclination Towards Minimally Invasive Therapeutic Approaches

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stents Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stents market is expected to reach $13,522.8 million by 2027, growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The market is segmented by product, material, application, end-users and geography.

Stents are the miniaturized, flexible or expandable tube like structures used to widen and establish patency of the clogged vascular or non-vascular tubular structures and to ensure steady flow of body fluids through them.

Compared to the traditional highly invasive surgical repair procedures, the current minimally invasive transcatheter therapeutic procedures with highly efficient, technologically advanced stent products assure patients and healthcare providers with improved efficiency, effectiveness and quicker restoration of the narrowed vessel's or duct's natural function.

Increased utilization of the various stent products for the numerous and varied types of vascular and non-vascular obstructive conditions and cerebral aneurysm among the patients, elevating inclination of the value centric global patient pool towards the minimally invasive, technologically advanced stent products with better therapeutic outcomes and the need to rapidly mitigate the clinical manifestations associated with blocked vascular and non-vascular hollow organs or weakened vascular bed, reduce hospitalization duration and ease and improve the patient's condition quickly through efficient and safer interventional products are fuelling the stents global market.

The stents global market is consolidated with few companies dominating and occupying major share of the market. Some of the leading players in stents market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Cook Medical LLC (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd. (Biosensors International Pte. Ltd.) (China) and others.

