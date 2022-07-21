Global Sterile Injectable Outsourcing Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Strategic Partnerships that Provide Integrated Injectable Drug Product and Device Service

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Sterile Injectable Outsourcing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterile injectable outsourcing market is set to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%% from 2021 to 2026.

Injectables constitute one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceuticals space. Many drugs, including biologics, are going off-patent in the next 3 or 4 years, which will lead to an increase in the demand for generics and biosimilar injectables.

The increase in onshoring and nearshoring biopharmaceutical products for COVID-19 and next-generation biologics has significantly increased the demand for aseptic fill-and-finish capacity and capabilities to meet the demand from various regions.

All these factors have made sterile injectable drug product service outsourcing the most lucrative opportunity for contract development and manufacturing companies (CDMO)s.



Accelerated project timeframes have prompted CDMOs to review their approach and consider strategies that support greater agility in fill-and-finish operations.

The development and manufacturing of high-potency small molecules, less-soluble drugs, and targeted small molecules have allowed small-molecule CDMOs to showcase their capabilities and expertise to pharmaceutical partners.

Similarly, biologic manufacturing requires advanced manufacturing/quality control technologies, equipment, and skill sets. Biopharma companies and innovative biotech players are increasingly outsourcing process development and manufacturing to CDMOs that possess excellent technologies and equipment.



In this report, the analyst offers:

Insights through market forecasts

Analysis by segment: small-molecule FDF and biologic drug product

Market trends, drivers, and restraints

CDMOs' investment and expansion into injectable capacity

Opportunities that stakeholders can pursue

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sterile Injectables Outsourcing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Takeaways

Scope of Analysis

Forecast Framework - CDMO

Forecast Methodology - Sterile Injectable Outsourcing

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Therapeutic Area Overview

Supply Chain and the Evolving Role of Vendors

Recent Trends Driving Collaborations & Expansions

Capability Overview of Select CDMOs

CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - US

CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - Europe

CDMO Acquisitions and Sterile Injectable Capacity Expansion - APAC

Smartification of Injectable Delivery Device

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible and Modular Aseptic Fill-and-Finish Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships that Provide Integrated Injectable Drug Product and Device Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Cold-chain Capabilities that Support Next-gen Biologics

