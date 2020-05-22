Global Sterilization Equipment & Supplies Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Paramount Need to Reduce Transmission Risk of COVID-19 Contributes to Massive Demand
May 22, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sterilization Equipment and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%.
Sterilization Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Sterilization Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Sterilization Instruments will reach a market size of US$262.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Snapshots
- Recent Market Activity
- Infection Control - A Key Precautionary Measure
- Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Global Market Overview
- Comparative Analysis of Various Sterilization Methods
- Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market
- Leading Players in Sterilization Equipment Market and Presence in Different Segments
- Sterilization Products of Major Players Worldwide
- Market Challenges
- Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth
- Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground
- Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market
- Select Leading Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers
- EtO- Changing Face
- Electron-beam Emerges as a Key Radiation Method
- High Growth Forecast for Steam Autoclaves Market
- Emerging Technologies Bode Potential
- Innovative RFID Solution to Monitor Temperature Setting during Sterilization
- X-Ray Technology - The Future of Radiation Sterilization
- Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization
- Ultra-High Pressure Homogenization
- Pulsed Light Technology for Produce Sterilization
- Microwave Sterilization
- UV LED Technology
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company (USA)
- Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)
- Andersen Products, Inc. (USA)
- Belimed AG (Switzerland)
- Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Matachana Group (Spain)
- Sotera Health LLC (USA)
- Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
- Sakura SI Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Sterile Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Steris PLC (UK)
- TSO3, Inc. (Canada)
- Tuttnauer Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Minimally Invasive Procedures Lend Traction to the Market
- Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Endoscopes Rank among the Leading Causes of Health Hazards
- Superbugs Throw the Spotlight on Sterilization
- Growing Health Concerns Spur Demand
- Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand
- Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- Contract Sterilization - A Key Trend in the Sterilization Market
- In-House Sterilization Witnesses Increased Demand
- Outsourcing of Hospital Sterile Services Grows in Popularity
- Asian Markets catch up with the OS Trend
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- Reprocessing of Medical Devices - A Vital Cost Saving Strategy for the Healthcare Industry
- Development of Prion Deactivation Technology
- Bioburden - A Key Aspect of the Sterilization Market
- Biological and Chemical Indicators - Need of the Hour
- Bright Prospects for Sterilization in Medical Packaging
- Issues Hampering Growth
- Dental Sterilization Witnesses Steady Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 92
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cccq10
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article