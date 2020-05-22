Global Sterilization Equipment & Supplies Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Paramount Need to Reduce Transmission Risk of COVID-19 Contributes to Massive Demand

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sterilization Equipment and Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%.

Sterilization Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.6 Billion by the year 2025, Sterilization Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$163.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Sterilization Instruments will reach a market size of US$262.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Infection Control - A Key Precautionary Measure

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Global Market Overview

Comparative Analysis of Various Sterilization Methods

Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Leading Players in Sterilization Equipment Market and Presence in Different Segments

Sterilization Products of Major Players Worldwide

Market Challenges

Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth

Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground

Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market

Select Leading Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers

EtO- Changing Face

Electron-beam Emerges as a Key Radiation Method

High Growth Forecast for Steam Autoclaves Market

Emerging Technologies Bode Potential

Innovative RFID Solution to Monitor Temperature Setting during Sterilization

X-Ray Technology - The Future of Radiation Sterilization

Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization

Ultra-High Pressure Homogenization

Pulsed Light Technology for Produce Sterilization

Microwave Sterilization

UV LED Technology

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company ( USA )

) Advanced Sterilization Products ( USA )

) Andersen Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Belimed AG ( Switzerland )

) Cantel Medical Corp. ( USA )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Getinge AB ( Sweden )

) Matachana Group ( Spain )

) Sotera Health LLC ( USA )

) Nordion, Inc. ( Canada )

) Sakura SI Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sterile Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Steris PLC (UK)

TSO3, Inc. ( Canada )

) Tuttnauer Company ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Minimally Invasive Procedures Lend Traction to the Market

Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Endoscopes Rank among the Leading Causes of Health Hazards

Superbugs Throw the Spotlight on Sterilization

Growing Health Concerns Spur Demand

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Contract Sterilization - A Key Trend in the Sterilization Market

In-House Sterilization Witnesses Increased Demand

Outsourcing of Hospital Sterile Services Grows in Popularity

Asian Markets catch up with the OS Trend

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Reprocessing of Medical Devices - A Vital Cost Saving Strategy for the Healthcare Industry

Development of Prion Deactivation Technology

Bioburden - A Key Aspect of the Sterilization Market

Biological and Chemical Indicators - Need of the Hour

Bright Prospects for Sterilization in Medical Packaging

Issues Hampering Growth

Dental Sterilization Witnesses Steady Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 92

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cccq10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

