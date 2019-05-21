Global Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Andersen Products, Inc.
- Belimed AG
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES MCP-3
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Product Definitions
Filtration Sterilization
Heat Sterilization
Low Temperature Sterilization
Radiation Sterilization
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Snapshots
Infection Control - A Key Precautionary Measure
Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Global Market Overview
Comparative Analysis of Various Sterilization Methods
Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market
Leading Players in Sterilization Equipment Market and Presence in Different Segments
Sterilization Products of Major Players Worldwide
Market Challenges
Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo Charge Growth
Table 1: Global Sterilization Equipment and Supplies Market by Region (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown and CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground
Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market
Table 2: Global Low-Temperature Central Sterilization Market by Leading Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide, and Low-Temperature Steam and Formaldehyde (LTSF) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Low-Temperature Central Sterilization Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Share for Canada, Europe, United States, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Leading Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Manufacturers
EtO - Changing Face
Electron-beam Emerges as a Key Radiation Method
High Growth Forecast for Steam Autoclaves Market
Emerging Technologies Bode Potential
Innovative RFID Solution to Monitor Temperature Setting during Sterilization
X-Ray Technology - The Future of Radiation Sterilization
Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilization
Ultra-High Pressure Homogenization
Pulsed Light Technology for Produce Sterilization
Microwave Sterilization
UV LED Technology
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
Table 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in the US (2016-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increased Minimally Invasive Procedures Lend Traction to the Market
Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment
Endoscopes Rank among the Leading Causes of Health Hazards
Table 6: Infection Transmission by Endoscopy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Superbugs Throw the Spotlight on Sterilization
Growing Health Concerns Spur Demand
Table 7: New HIV Infection Cases: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Total Number of Population Living with HIV by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand
Table 9: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: CLABSIs Breakdown by Location in the US Hospitals: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI) SIR in the US Hospitals: 2010 to 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: CAUTI Breakdown by Location in the US Hospitals: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Surgical Site Infections SIR of Abdominal Hysterectomy in the US Hospitals: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market
Contract Sterilization - A Key Trend in the Sterilization Market
Table 14: Global Medical Device Contract Sterilization Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Electron Beam, Ethylene Oxide, Gamma Radiation, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
In-House Sterilization Witnesses Increased Demand
Outsourcing of Hospital Sterile Services Grows in Popularity
Asian Markets catch up with the OS Trend
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Table 15: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Reprocessing of Medical Devices - A Vital Cost Saving Strategy for the Healthcare Industry
Development of Prion Deactivation Technology
Bioburden - A Key Aspect of the Sterilization Market
Biological and Chemical Indicators - Need of the Hour
Bright Prospects for Sterilization in Medical Packaging
Issues Hampering Growth
Dental Sterilization Witnesses Steady Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Types of Sterilization Methods
Filtration Sterilization
Factors Governing Use of Filtration Method
Heat Sterilization
Moist Heat Sterilization (Steam Sterilization)
Factors Governing Use of Steam Sterilization Method
Types of Steam Sterilizers
Autoclaves
Gravity Sterilizers
Vacuum Sterilizers
Steam Flush Pressure-Pulse Sterilizer
Flash Sterilizers
Factors Governing Use of Flash Sterilization Method
Dry Heat Sterilization
Factors Governing Use of Dry Heat Sterilization Method
Rapid Dry Heat Sterilization
Low Temperature/Chemical Sterilization
Gaseous Chemical Sterilization
EtO Sterilization (EtO)
Properties of EtO
EtO Sterilization Process
EtO Sterilizer - Prerequisites
Factors Governing Use of EtO Sterilization Method
History of EtO Sterilization
EtO - Effective in Rooting Out Anthrax
Advantages
Factors Strengthening EtO Method
ETO to Sterilize Wound Dressing Grade of Chitosan Membranes
Limitations
Peracetic Acid Vapor
Properties of Peracetic Acid
Factors Governing Use of Peracetic Acid Sterilization Method
Hydrogen Peroxide
Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma
Factors Governing Use of Gas Plasma Sterilization Method
Vapour-phase hydrogen peroxide
Ozone Sterilization
Factors Governing Use of Ozone Sterilization
Chlorine Dioxide
Factors Governing Use of Chlorine Sterilization Method
Liquid Chemical Sterilization
Formaldehyde
Factors Governing Use of Formaldehyde Sterilization Method
Glutaraldehyde
Factors Governing Use of Glutaraldehyde Sterilization Method
Heated Chemical Vapor Sterilization
Radiation Sterilization
Factors Governing the Use of Radiation Sterilization Method
History of Radiation Sterilization
Types of Radiation Sterilization
Electromagnetic Radiations
Gamma Sterilization
Gamma Radiation Process
Factors Governing Use of Gamma Sterilization Method
History of Gamma Sterilization
Advantages & Limitations
Comparative Study of Gamma Radiation and EtO Sterilization Technologies
X-Ray Sterilization
Factors Governing Use of X-Ray Sterilization Method
Particle Radiations
Electron-beam (E-beam) Sterilization
Prerequisites for E-Beam Sterilization Process
Factors Governing Use of E-beam Sterilization Method
E-Beam Sterilization - Evolution
Limitations
Advantages
Gamma and E-beam Sterilization - Sharing Similarities
Benefits of Using Gamma and E-beam Methods
Factors Hindering Use
Selecting Appropriate Sterilization Equipment
Select Sterilization Supplies - A Review
Sterilization Wraps
Sterilization Containers
Uses
Drawbacks
Sterilization Trays
Sterilization Pouches
Sterilization Tapes
Sterilization Indicators
Regulatory Pressures
End-use Application Overview
Sterilization Methods Used for Different Product Categories
Medical Application
Non-Medical Application
Non-Medical Sterilization: Comparison of Various Sterilization Methods
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND LAUNCHES
Claranor Unveils Chemical-free Sterilization Process for HDPE Bottles
3M Launches Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System
Rauserv c.c Introduces Wide Range of Laboratory Equipment
TSO3 Plans Series of Initiatives in Support of Planned European Launch
3M Launches 3M Attest Rapid Readout Biological Indicator System
BD Unveils New Line of Surgical Instrument Sterilization Containers
STERIS Unveils the Next Edition to the LS Series
Steris Corp. Launches Medium Steam Sterilizer
TSO3 Inc. Launches STERIZONE® VP4 Sterilizer
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sterigenics International is Now Sotera Health LLC
Sterigenics Signs Agreement with Noxilizer to Provide NO
Sterilization
Sterigenics International Expands Texas Facility
Sterigenics International Expands West Memphis Facility
Belimed Group Acquires Sterifast
TSO3 Enters into Agreement with The Mount Sinai Hospital
TSO3 Gets Purchase Orders from Getinge
Cosmed Group Acquires the Ethylene Oxide Serilization Operation
TSO3 Simplifies Sterile Efficacy Validation in a Single Sterilization Cycle
TSO3 Gets FDA Clearance for STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer
Sterigenics Increases Ethylene Oxide Processing Capacity
Sterigenics International Acquires Nelson Laboratories
TSO3 Obtains FDA 510(k) Clearance for Universal Design of STERIZONE VP4 Sterilize
CANTEL MEDICAL Acquires NAMSA's Sterility Assurance Products
Getinge Acquires Stericool Company, Forays into Low Temperature Market
Steris Corp. Acquires Synergy Health Plc., Forms Steris Plc.
Sterigenics Acquires Companhia Brasileira de Esterilização (CBE)
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Advanced Sterilization Products (USA)
Andersen Products, Inc. (USA)
Belimed AG (Switzerland)
Cantel Medical Corp. (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Getinge AB (Sweden)
Matachana Group (Spain)
Sotera Health LLC (USA)
Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
Sakura SI Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Sterile Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Steris Plc. (UK)
TSO3, Inc. (Canada)
Tuttnauer Company (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Filtration Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Heat Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Radiation Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
United States: The Single Largest Market
Table 31: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure in the US (in US$): 2015-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Hospital Admissions in the US (in Thousand): 2
Vs. 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Infection Control Takes Precedence in the US
Ageing Demographics: A Key Market Driver
Table 33: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures - A Potential Revenue Generator
Endoscopes Fuel Sterilization Market
Trends in Medical Packaging
MATS Gains FDA Approval
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Major Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: The US Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: The US 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Major Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Graying Population Spurs Growth
Table 40: Japanese Aging Population by Age Group: Year Ending June 1, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sakura SI Co., Ltd. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe - The Largest Region for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies
Ageing Population Drives the Demand for Sterilization Equipment
Table 44: Aged Population in the EU (2016): Population Over 65+ Years as % of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: French Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Hospitals Depend on Outsourcing for Sterilization
Strategic Corporate Developments
Steris Plc. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The UK Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Matachana Group (Spain) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Major Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Life Expectancy Drives Number of Surgeries
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
Market Analysis
Table 78: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Chinese Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
Market Analysis
Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
A Review of Select Sterilization Market in Select Countries
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil & Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Brazilian Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Sterilization Equipment and Supplies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Filtration Sterilization, Heat Sterilization, Low Temperature Sterilization, and Radiation Sterilization Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104) The United States (46) Canada (4) Japan (8) Europe (34) - France (1) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (6) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Latin America (2) Africa (1)
