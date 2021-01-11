Global Sterilization Equipment Market (2020 to 2027) - Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services {Equipment [Heat, Low-temperature (Ozone, Formaldehyde), Filtration), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilants), Services (Gamma, Steam)], End User (Hospitals, Pharma)} - Global Forecast to 202" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterilization equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.7 billion by 2027.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The growth in the sterilization equipment market is mainly attributed to the growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising number of surgical procedures, rising demand for sterilization in the food industry, and increasing sterilization demand from pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. In addition, the growing demand for sterilization products in emerging economies and increasing use of e-beam sterilization provide significant opportunities for vendors across the globe.



Based on the product type, the equipment segment is projected to dominate the market in 2020 due to an increase in HAIs, the need for food safety, their effectiveness for sterilizing reusable materials & instruments, and rapidly growing production of vaccines during COVID-19.



Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to rapidly growing surgical procedure volume, need for quality care, rising incidence of HAIs, and the growing number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19.



An in-depth analysis of the sterilization equipment market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the sterilization equipment market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), and Belimed (Switzerland), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.2. Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3. Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

4.2.4. Growing Demand for Sterilization in the Food Industry to Prevent Food-Borne Diseases

4.2.5. Increasing Demand for Sterilization from the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Harmful Effects of Ethylene Oxide

4.3.2. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

4.4.2. Growing Demand for Sterilization Products in Emerging Markets

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Non-Compliance with Sterilization Standards in the Medical Sector



5. Sterilization Equipment Market, By Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Equipment

5.2.1. Heat/Steam Sterilization Equipment

5.2.1.1. Moist-Heat Sterilizers

5.2.1.2. Dry-Heat Sterilizers

5.2.2. Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.2.2.1. Hydrogen Peroxide/Gas Plasma Sterilizers

5.2.2.2. Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers

5.2.2.3. Ozone-Based Sterilizers

5.2.2.4. Formaldehyde Sterilizers

5.2.2.5. Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.2.3. Radiation Sterilization Equipment

5.2.4. Filtration Sterilization Equipment

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

5.3.2. Gamma Sterilization Services

5.3.3. E-Beam Sterilization Services

5.3.4. Steam Sterilization Services

5.3.5. Other Sterilization Services

5.4. Consumables &Accessories

5.4.1. Sterilization Indicators

5.4.1.1. Biological Indicators

5.4.1.2. Chemical Indicators

5.4.2. Sterilants

5.4.3. Instrument Packaging & Pouches

5.4.4. Other Consumables & Accessories



6. Sterilization Equipment Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.3. Medical Device Companies

6.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5. The Food &Beverage Industry

6.6. Other End Users



7. Global Sterilization Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Market Share Analysis

8.4.1. Advanced Sterilization Products (A Part of Fortive Corporation) (U.S.)

8.4.2. Steris plc (U.S.)

8.4.3. 3M Company (U.S.)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Steris plc.

9.2. Cantel Medical Corp.

9.3. Getinge AB

9.4. 3M Company

9.5. Advanced Sterilization Products (A Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

9.6. MMM Group

9.7. MATACHANA GROUP

9.8. Belimed (Part of Metall Zug Group)

9.9. Cardinal Health, Inc.

9.10. Sotera Health

9.11. Steelco S.p.A. (A Part of Miele & Cie. KG)



10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization



