Global Sterilization Equipment Market Outlook to 2023 - Radiation Sterilization Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The "Sterilization Equipment Market By Product And Service [Equipment (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilant Cassettes), Services (E-Beam, EtO, Gamma)] - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to reach USD 10.51 billion by 2023, driven by the factors such as increasing volume of surgeries performed globally, growing need to reduce occurrences of HAIs, and focus on reducing the cost of healthcare by minimizing hospital readmissions attributed to HAIs.

Furthermore, the technological advancements in the medical device industry and increasing need for advanced sterilization equipment are expected to drive the technological growth of the sterilization equipment market by 2023.

The low temperature sterilizers segment dominated the sterilization equipment market. However, the radiation sterilization segment comprising, e-beam and gamma sterilizers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to their benefits, such as shorter sterilization cycle time, lower cost of sterilization, and compatibility with majority of the advanced medical devices available in the market.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America accounted for the largest share of the sterilization technologies market in 2017.

However, during the forecast period, the APAC market is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The growth in this geographic market is primarily attributed to the government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in this region, increasing number of hospitals in this region, and rising number of surgeries being performed and thereby growing demand for sterilized instruments. India and China represent the fastest growing markets in this region and globally as well.

The major players operating in the sterilization technologies market are Steris, Getinge, Sotera Health, Advanced Sterilization Products, 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, Matachana Group, and Cantel Medical.

While there are numerous regional and local players in the sterilization equipment and consumables market, the contract sterilization services market is dominated by Steris and Sotera Health.

Some of the other key players in the contract sterilization services market are Cretex Companies, Medistri, COSMED Group, E-BEAM Services, Cantel Medical, Stryker Corporation, and Centurion Medical Products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. Regional Analysis

3.5. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Need to Curtail Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.2. Growth in the Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.3. Rising Demand of Sterilization in Food Industry to Prevent Food-Borne Diseases

4.2.4. Increasing Sterilization Demand from Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Harmful Effects of Ethylene Oxide

4.3.2. Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand of Sterilization Technologies in Emerging Markets

4.4.2. Rising Demand for E-Beam Sterilization

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Growing Adoption of Advanced Medical Instruments Driving Complexity of Sterilization

4.5.2. End-User Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards



5. Sterilization Equipment Market, by Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Heat Sterilization Equipment

5.2.1. Moist Heat Sterilizers

5.2.2. Dry Heat Sterilizers

5.3. Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.3.1. Hydrogen Peroxide / Gas Plasma Sterilizers

5.3.2. Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers

5.3.3. Ozone-Based Sterilizers

5.3.4. Formaldehyde Sterilizers

5.3.5. Other Low Temperature Sterilizers

5.4. Radiation Sterilization Equipment

5.5. Filtration Sterilization Equipment



6. Sterilization Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Overview

6.2. Sterilization Indicators

6.3. Sterilant Cassettes

6.4. Other Sterilization Consumables & Accessories



7. Sterilization Services Market, by Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services

7.3. Gamma Sterilization Services

7.4. E-Beam Sterilization Services

7.5. Steam Sterilization Services

7.6. Other Sterilization Services



8. Sterilization Technologies Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3. Medical Device Companies

8.4. Food and Beverages Industry

8.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.6. Other End Users



9. Sterilization Technologies Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. United Kingdom

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Italy

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Outlook

10.1. Competitor Benchmarking

10.2. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Steris Corporation

11.2. 3M Company

11.3. Getinge AB

11.4. MMM Group

11.5. Belimed AG (Subsidiary of Metall Zug Group)

11.6. Matachana Group

11.7. Sotera Health

11.8. Cardinal Health

11.9. Advanced Sterilization Products (J&J)

11.10. Cantel Medical



