Global Stethoscope Markets, Analysis 2016-2019 & Forecasts 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stethoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cardiovascular, Neonatal, Infant, Pediatric, Fetal, Electronic, Teaching), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stethoscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 593.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%

Stethoscope Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the teaching type segment dominated the market in 2019. The device is widely used for teaching/training purposes and is ideal for instructors and medical students

The electronic type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027 owing to advanced features offered by the medical device such as, electronically amplified sound quality, audio recording, and reduced background noises for improved diagnosis

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and increasing prevalence of numerous heart and lung associated diseases

dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and increasing prevalence of numerous heart and lung associated diseases In Latin America , the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing healthcare expenditure in most of the countries in the region.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, and increasing geriatric population are driving the market. Increase in The incidence of numerous cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in several countries is anticipated to impact market growth over the forecast period. Stethoscope is widely used for heart auscultation (listening to the heart sound) during diagnosis of cardiac illness. It is also used to primarily examine the condition of phlegm in the respiratory tract.



Moreover, growing elderly population has increased the demand for the medical device for the primary diagnosis of numerous chronic health ailments. According to the CDC, people aged above 65 years are at a higher risk of developing several chronic diseases. In addition, the world population aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion in 2050 from. This is expected to boost the market.



Furthermore, several government initiatives, the introduction of new products, and incorporation of new technologies by market players, are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance, 3M has launched Single-Patient Stethoscope' to overcome the issues related to disposable stethoscopes such as, inadequate audibility and discomfort faced by healthcare professionals. The device helps in minimizing the risk of cross-contamination while enhancing patient care.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Stethoscopes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular And Respiratory Diseases

3.3.1.2 Increase In Geriatric Population

3.3.1.3 Increasing Application Of Digital Stethoscope In Diagnosis Of Chronic Conditions

3.3.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.2.1 High Cost Of Electronic Stethoscopes

3.4 Stethoscopes: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 Swot Analysis, by Pest



Chapter 4 Stethoscopes Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Stethoscopes Market, by Type, 2016 To 2027

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2027

4.5.1 Cardiovascular Stethoscopes

4.5.2 Neonatal Stethoscopes

4.5.3 Infant Stethoscopes

4.5.4 Pediatric Stethoscopes

4.5.5 Fetal Stethoscopes

4.5.6 Electronic Stethoscopes

4.5.7 Teaching Stethoscopes

4.5.8 Others



Chapter 5 Stethoscopes Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Stethoscopes Market - Competitive Analysis

3M

Medline Industries, Inc.

Welch Allyn (Hill - Rom Holdings, Inc.).

Eko Devices Inc.

Gf Health Products, Inc.

Rudolf Riester Gmbh (Halma Plc.)

American Diagnostics Corporation

Cardionics

Heine Optotechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5ffxd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

