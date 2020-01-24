Global Stethoscopes Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Stethoscopes is projected to reach US$495.2 million by 2025, driven by the indispensability of this iconic diagnostic device to medical practice coupled with technological developments and launch of advanced electronic variants. Hanging around virtually every physician's neck, the stethoscope is testimony to the clinical importance of auscultation, despite its limitations. It continues to be a trusted, proven and economical diagnostic tool and is a universal and enduring symbol of the medical profession. Eavesdropping on the noisy workings of the organs still remains the best way to examine patients. However, skill and experience of the physician play a key role in successful auscultation diagnosis. Reasons why auscultation is still an important part of physical examination of patients are many. For example, respiratory sounds like wheeze, rhonchi, crackles, stridor, egophony, bronchophony and whispered pectoriloquy can help identify abnormal lung conditions. Crackles can indicate excessive fluid secretion in airways and can guide physicians towards a possible diagnosis of a lung infection. Cardiac auscultation sounds like systolic murmurs, diastolic murmurs, continuous murmurs, pericardial friction rub can indicate abnormalities in valve opening and closure. Stethoscopes can pick up heart sounds which even echocardiography systems cannot. Auscultation of the gastrointestinal system helps identify abnormal bowel sounds made by the movement of the intestines. Conditions such as Ileus, hypoactive or slowed bowel, hyperactive bowel, and early bowel obstruction s are easily detected with the help of a stethoscope.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442589/?utm_source=PRN

- The market stands to benefit from a combination of favorable macroeconomic factors such as aging population, growing healthcare needs, increasing healthcare access and spending in both developed and developing countries; growth in physician clinics and practice; changing roles of frontline healthcare workers coupled with the expanding base of healthcare workers comprising critical care nurses, emergency medical technicians, general practitioners, medical students, pediatric specialists, registered nurses. Continued enhancements in stethoscope design and acoustic performance will also help spur gains in growth. Improving stethoscope acoustics remains the guiding goal and objective of all product R&D efforts and recent advancements worthy of note include amplified sound output; improved frequency range; and external noise cancellation technology. Digital stethoscopes especially are gaining in popularity in the field of cardiology and pulmonary. A key benefit of these stethoscopes is their ability to detect and record cardiac murmurs as low as 8 Khz. Focus on computer aided diagnosis is driving demand for digital stethoscopes with external flash memory chips for visualization of real-time recorded audio waveforms. Manual and mechanical stethoscopes will however continue to dominate the market, driven by their huge popularity among medical practitioners worldwide. A key trend in the market is the rise of disposable stethoscopes against a backdrop of growing concerns over stethoscope as intra-hospital carriers of pathogenic infections. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.8% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period supported by rapidly developing physician practices; growing per capita healthcare spending; strong physician confidence in the tried and tested reliability of stethoscopes; availability of stethoscopes in a wide variety of styles, designs and colors; and launch of specialized stethoscopes for virtually every branch of medicine such as pediatric, cardiology, obstetrics, pulmonary assessment etc.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardionics Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., ERKA, GF Health Products Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, MDF Instruments, Medline Industries Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH, Suzuken Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn Inc., Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442589/?utm_source=PRN



STETHOSCOPES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular

Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives

Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential

China: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations

Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations 3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena

Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market

Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students

Leading Electronic Stethoscopes Models in the Market

A Review of Select Stethoscopes

Select Stethoscope for Nurses

Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes

Product Overview

Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak

Invention of Stethoscopes

Classification by Technology

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M (USA)



American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)

Cardionics, Inc. (USA)

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

ERKA (Germany)

GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

MDF Instruments (USA)

Medline Industries Inc. (USA)

Rudolf Riester GmbH (Germany)

Suzuken Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Global Infant Mortality Rate (per 1,000 Live Births) for the Years 2010 through 2018

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

World Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 & 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Million for the Years 1990, 2019 & 2050

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Thousands: 2019 & 2030

Percentage Share of Population Aged 65 & Above of the Overall Population for Select Countries: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Healthcare Spending Stats

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Select Country: 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries: 2018

Surging Demand for Physicians Augur Well for the Stethoscopes Market

Density of Physicians in Select Countries: 2018

Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes

Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes

ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits

Taal, An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves

Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses

Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses

Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use

Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M

Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids

CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes

TACTILE Designs New Smartphone Stethoscope Case

Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough

Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future

Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes

Advanced Alternative Systems: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?

Hand-held Ultrasound Devices Gain Prominence among Health Professionals

Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future

Biomedical Radar System: A Superior Alternative to Traditional Stethoscopes

Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps

World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Smartphone Adoption Rate by Geographic Region: 2018 & 2025

Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

Stethoscope Regulations: Rules for Classification and Marketing Approval





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Stethoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Stethoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Stethoscopes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Electronic Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electronic Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electronic Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Esophageal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Esophageal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Esophageal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fetal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Fetal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fetal Stethoscopes (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Fetal Heart Rate Detectors (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Fetal Heart Rate Detectors (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Fetal Heart Rate Detectors (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Ageing Baby Boomers to Drive Medical Devices Market in the US

US Population by Age Group in Million for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050

Electronic Stethoscopes Grow in Popularity

Infant Mortality Rates: Basis for Fetal Stethoscopes and Heart Rate Detectors

Digital Technology Boosts Patient Outcomes

Growing Popularity of Litmann Classic II S.E Stethoscope

Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in the US

Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by Role: 2019

Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by Medical Specialty: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Stethoscopes Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

A Review of the Canadian Home Healthcare Market

Market Analytics

Table 22: Canadian Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Stethoscopes Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Stethoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Japanese Medical Device Industry: A Macro Perspective

Percentage Share Breakdown of Japanese Population by Age Group: 2015 and 2020

Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Market for Stethoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Stethoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in China for Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

Market Analytics

Table 28: Chinese Stethoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Stethoscopes Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Rising Life Expectancy to Trigger Medical Device Sales across Europe

Percentage Population Breakup by Age Group for Select EU Countries: 2020

Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in Europe

Number of Active Physicians per 100,000 People for Select European Countries: 2018

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Stethoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Stethoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Stethoscopes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 35: Stethoscopes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Stethoscopes Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Stethoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Stethoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Stethoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Stethoscopes Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Stethoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Stethoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Stethoscopes Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Stethoscopes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Stethoscopes Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Stethoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: Market Offers Huge Potential for Future Growth

Aging Populace Offers Potential Opportunities

Population of 65 Years and Above Individuals in Thousands in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2019

Healthcare Spending on the Rise

An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector

India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Stethoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Stethoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Stethoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Stethoscopes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

A High Potential Market

A Growing Indian Healthcare Market Bodes Well for Medical Device Suppliers

Market Analytics

Table 67: Indian Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Stethoscopes Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 69: Stethoscopes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Stethoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Stethoscopes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Stethoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Stethoscopes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Stethoscopes Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 77: Stethoscopes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Stethoscopes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Stethoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Stethoscopes Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 83: Stethoscopes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Stethoscopes Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Stethoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Stethoscopes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Stethoscopes Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Stethoscopes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Stethoscopes Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Stethoscopes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Stethoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Stethoscopes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Stethoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Stethoscopes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Stethoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Stethoscopes Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Stethoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Stethoscopes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Stethoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Stethoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Stethoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Stethoscopes Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Stethoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 76)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442589/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

