Global Stethoscopes Industry
Sep 07, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Stethoscopes is projected to reach US$495.2 million by 2025, driven by the indispensability of this iconic diagnostic device to medical practice coupled with technological developments and launch of advanced electronic variants. Hanging around virtually every physician`s neck, the stethoscope is testimony to the clinical importance of auscultation, despite its limitations. It continues to be a trusted, proven and economical diagnostic tool and is a universal and enduring symbol of the medical profession. Eavesdropping on the noisy workings of the organs still remains the best way to examine patients. However, skill and experience of the physician play a key role in successful auscultation diagnosis. Reasons why auscultation is still an important part of physical examination of patients are many. For example, respiratory sounds like wheeze, rhonchi, crackles, stridor, egophony, bronchophony and whispered pectoriloquy can help identify abnormal lung conditions. Crackles can indicate excessive fluid secretion in airways and can guide physicians towards a possible diagnosis of a lung infection. Cardiac auscultation sounds like systolic murmurs, diastolic murmurs, continuous murmurs, pericardial friction rub can indicate abnormalities in valve opening and closure. Stethoscopes can pick up heart sounds which even echocardiography systems cannot. Auscultation of the gastrointestinal system helps identify abnormal bowel sounds made by the movement of the intestines. Conditions such as Ileus, hypoactive or slowed bowel, hyperactive bowel, and early bowel obstruction s are easily detected with the help of a stethoscope.
The market stands to benefit from a combination of favorable macroeconomic factors such as aging population, growing healthcare needs, increasing healthcare access and spending in both developed and developing countries; growth in physician clinics and practice; changing roles of frontline healthcare workers coupled with the expanding base of healthcare workers comprising critical care nurses, emergency medical technicians, general practitioners, medical students, pediatric specialists, registered nurses. Continued enhancements in stethoscope design and acoustic performance will also help spur gains in growth. Improving stethoscope acoustics remains the guiding goal and objective of all product R&D efforts and recent advancements worthy of note include amplified sound output; improved frequency range; and external noise cancellation technology. Digital stethoscopes especially are gaining in popularity in the field of cardiology and pulmonary. A key benefit of these stethoscopes is their ability to detect and record cardiac murmurs as low as 8 Khz. Focus on computer aided diagnosis is driving demand for digital stethoscopes with external flash memory chips for visualization of real-time recorded audio waveforms. Manual and mechanical stethoscopes will however continue to dominate the market, driven by their huge popularity among medical practitioners worldwide. A key trend in the market is the rise of disposable stethoscopes against a backdrop of growing concerns over stethoscope as intra-hospital carriers of pathogenic infections. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.8% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period supported by rapidly developing physician practices; growing per capita healthcare spending; strong physician confidence in the tried and tested reliability of stethoscopes; availability of stethoscopes in a wide variety of styles, designs and colors; and launch of specialized stethoscopes for virtually every branch of medicine such as pediatric, cardiology, obstetrics, pulmonary assessment etc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular
Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging
Alternatives
Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential
China: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes
Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations
Competitive Scenario
3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena
Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market
Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students
Leading Electronic Stethoscopes Models in the Market
A Review of Select Stethoscopes
Select Stethoscope for Nurses
Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes
Product Overview
Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak
Invention of Stethoscopes
Classification by Technology
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes
Electronic Stethoscopes
Esophageal Stethoscopes
Fetal Stethoscopes
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M (USA)
American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
Cardionics, Inc. (USA)
Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
ERKA (Germany)
GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)
HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
MDF Instruments (USA)
Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
Rudolf Riester GmbH (Germany)
Suzuken Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
Global Infant Mortality Rate (per 1,000 Live Births) for the
Years 2010 through 2018
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
World Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2025, 2035 & 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Million for
the Years 1990, 2019 & 2050
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Thousands: 2019 & 2030
Percentage Share of Population Aged 65 & Above of the Overall
Population for Select Countries: 2019 & 2030
Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Healthcare Spending Stats
World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Select Country: 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries: 2018
Surging Demand for Physicians Augur Well for the Stethoscopes
Market
Density of Physicians in Select Countries: 2018
Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic
Stethoscopes
Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes
ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits
Taal, An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves
Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses
Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and
Virtual Diagnoses
Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use
Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation
from 3M
Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing
Aids
CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes
TACTILE Designs New Smartphone Stethoscope Case
Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough
Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns
Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes
Advanced Alternative Systems: A Threat to Conventional
Stethoscopes?
Hand-held Ultrasound Devices Gain Prominence among Health
Professionals
Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future
Biomedical Radar System: A Superior Alternative to Traditional
Stethoscopes
Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps
World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Smartphone Adoption Rate by Geograpahic Region: 2018 & 2025
Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
Stethoscope Regulations: Rules for Classification and Marketing
Approval
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
