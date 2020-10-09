Global Stock Images and Videos Market (2020 to 2025) - Outlook and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Images and Videos Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stock images and videos market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global stock images and videos industry has undergone massive changes. Digital cameras have taken over, driving the stock photography craze among amateurs. The rise of the worldwide internet has led to the illegal download of images. Bing and Google are making it easier than ever to source free images, filtering those with Creative Commons licenses that enable broad use sans shelling out any money for it. These factors have pulled down the prices of stock images. At present, professional photographers, who are the lifeline of the industry, are refraining from producing them. However, since visuals play an important role in consumer lives and the fact that the world cannot go about with commerce and communication, the demand for stock images will never die.



In March 2020, with most of the world seemingly on lockdown, the stock content demand began plummeting exacerbated by the world economy slipping further into a recession. As businesses from corporations to mom and pop shops closed down, or cut out on all non-essential expenses, including marketing budgets, the regions that are among the biggest buyers of videos and images such as European countries, and US began cutting back on their spends. Branding efforts were being delayed and production firms and creative agencies' campaigns and live-action shoots stalled.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the stock images and videos market during the forecast period:

Animation Production Becomes Super-Priority

Blockchain Technology Making Inroads

Social Issues Trump Mindless Consumerism

AI and ML in Stock Content

The study considers the present scenario of the stock images and videos market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by End-users, Product, License, Source, Application, Geography. The global audience's booming visual literacy is propelling the demand for stock images. With the growth of online purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic, strong visuals are becoming a prerequisite for the e-commerce industry. The pandemic has brought about quite a few changes in the market on all aspects of marketing and advertising. Nearly 80% marketers are under pressure to demonstrate the effectiveness of visual content through ROIs. Thus, several e-commerce players are dependent on white background studio shots images, thereby increasing the requirement of adding context without heavy expenditure.



The global stock videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Videos have observed a tremendous growth over the years. Videos are seeing the light of the day on a large scale due to the short attention span of modern consumers and the constant scrolling through social feeds for elongated periods of time. Businesses are investing in this market due to the growing demand for humanized, emotion-rich, substantial video content. The use of b-roll has further opened up the market for stock videos. Brands are trying to introduce big ideas among consumers by mapping out the brands through the narrative.



The popularity of RM images is fading. In late 2019, Getty Images, the largest player offering this license announced that it was going to steadily drop its RM creative collection in 2020 to focus on its RF offering. While there are quite a few small and mid-sized agencies that offer them, the growth of the segment is slowing down. Hit by the pandemic, the license witnessed some weakening. However, stable economic growth once the pandemic subsides will drive spends on quality imagery, intensified by the need to prevent brand dilution.



The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated some changes that were underway in the marketing industry. With the crisis driving everything digital and increasing e-commerce among smaller companies, opportunities for stock images and videos to be more effective and prove their worth have blown up. Marketers are adding more layers of interaction in web design to make it more experiential and garner more customer engagement with content. This has led to the use of everything from auto-play video to interactive infographics to UI elements. Neuromarketing is also gaining prominence, specifically among digital marketers that have traditionally used views, scroll depth, leads, subscriptions, and social shares to measure campaign performance.



With the emergence of a high number of aspirational brands, the appeal of macrostock seems growing. However, the advent of Microstock, has eroded the customer base of Macrostock agencies. With the world drifting toward personalized content and brands finding it hard to establish their USPs, they are increasingly auditing their content and aiming to serve tailored imagery to their customers. These trends are likely to drive the demand for macrostock agencies. On the other hand, Microstock act swiftly in terms of innovation and adoption to new image technology. Macrostock agencies are on a roll due to the efforts gained at breaking new ground such as the embed initiatives to trailblazing partnerships with technology companies, social networks, publishing platforms. The rise of the World Wide Web brought with it a rush of new highly digital businesses that needed strong online presence and marketing collateral for their offline efforts. Microstock is more popular among value-conscious countries, which mostly fall under the developing umbrella, such as India.



The commercial market is witnessing a shift from billboards to digital media and TV as consumers spend more time at home translating to screen-based opportunities. The commercial stock imagery market is in the midst of the disruption. However, a few industry stakeholders realize how rapid the transformation needs to be to accommodate the change. Digitization is changing everything and driving conversations on mediums and platforms and creating an entirely new category for imagery. This is dwindling the demand from traditional paper-based and electronic mediums. The demand is only multiplying on the digital infrastructure where the shelf life of images is extremely short in most cases.



Prominent Vendors

Adobe Stock

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Key Strengths

Key Strategies

Key Opportunities

Getty Images

Visual China Group (VCG)

Shutterstock

Other Prominent Vendors

123RF

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Key Strategies

Key Strengths

Agence France Presse (AFP)

Agefotostock

Alamy

AP Images

Artlist

Can Stock Photos

Coinaphoto

Death to Stock

Depositphotos

Dissolve

Dreamstime

East News

Envato

Fotosearch

ImagineChina

Masterfile

The Mega Agency

Newscom

Photofolio

Pixta

Pond5

PR Photos

Redux Pictures

Reuters Images

SilverHub Media

Stocksy

SuStock Videotock

Imagesbazaar

Videvo

PEXELS

NHK Video Bank

Nippon News

Motion Array

Storyblocks

WENN

ZUMA Press

Key Questions Answered:

What is the expected market size of the global stock images and videos market in 2025?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?

What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation By Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation By License

4.4.3 Market Segmentation By Application

4.4.4 Market Segmentation By Source

4.4.5 Market Segmentation By End-User

4.4.6 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Deepening Global Economic Connections

7.3 Global Stock Images And Videos Market: An Overview

7.3.1 Business Model

7.3.2 Global Media Landscape

7.4 Impact Of COVID-19

7.4.1 Changing Agency Models



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Animation Production Becomes Super-Priority

8.2 Blockchain Technology Making Inroads

8.3 Social Issues Trump Mindless Consumerism

8.4 AI And ML In Stock Content

8.5 Powering Up Via Distribution Deals

8.6 Growth Of Platform Integrations

8.7 Mobile Stock Losing Its Sheen

8.8 Rapid Shift To Vertical Formats

8.9 Drone-Shot Content In Visual Arts



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growth Of Digital Communities In Hyper-Connected Ecosystem

9.2 Authenticity Breathes New Life

9.3 Reinvention Of Storytelling

9.4 Social Shows Sustain Buzz In Stock Content

9.5 The Growth Of Content Automation And Personalization

9.6 Journalistic Value Improves



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Shifts In Digital Culture

10.2 Proliferation Of Shoppable Social Commerce

10.3 Copyright Infringement And Breach Of Licenses

10.4 Glut Of Images

10.5 Unsustainable Business Models

10.6 UGC Eating Into The Market

10.7 Audio Eclipsing Video



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Stock Images

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Stock Video

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



13 Source

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Macrostock

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Images

13.3.3 Videos

13.4 Microstock

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Images

13.4.3 Videos



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Editorial

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Marketers

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Films & Tv Producers

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Media & Publishing Companies

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Businesses & Individual Creators

15.6.1 Market Size & Forecast



16 License

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 RM

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Images

16.3.3 Videos

16.4 RF

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Images

16.4.3 Videos



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview



18 North America

18.1 Market Size &Forecast

18.2 Key Countries

18.3 US

18.4 Canada



19 Europe

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Key Countries

19.3 UK

19.4 Germany

19.5 France

19.6 Spain

19.7 Russia

19.8 Italy

19.9 Sweden

19.10 Switzerland

19.11 Belgium

19.12 The Netherlands

19.13 Poland

19.14 Turkey



20 APAC

20.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.2 Key Countries

20.3 China

20.4 India

20.5 Japan

20.6 Australia

20.7 South Korea

20.8 Indonesia

20.9 Taiwan

20.10 Philippines

20.11 New Zealand

20.12 Malaysia

20.13 Thailand



21 Middle East And Africa

21.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.2 Key Countries

21.3 UAE

21.4 South Africa

21.5 Saudi Arabia

21.6 Egypt

21.7 Nigeria



22 Latin America

22.1 Market Size & Forecast

22.2 Key Countries

22.3 Brazil

22.4 Mexico

22.5 Argentina

22.6 Colombia

22.7 Chile

22.8 Peru



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Ranking Analysis



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Market By Geography

27.2 Market By End-User

27.3 Market By Delivery

27.4 Market By Source

27.5 Market By Product

27.6 Market By Application



28 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21502n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

