Global Stock Images and Videos Market to Reach Revenues of $4 Billion During 2018-2023 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2017–2023.

Enterprise users are fueling the market growth and leading vendors should focus on this end-user segment to gain revenues.

While there are boatloads of choices for commercial customers, there are only handful of good one that are worth a download. This is one of the biggest challenges in the market and a reason for shift of clientele to other vendors.

Demand for microstock is expected to grow by 50% in the next five years.

More than 100% increase in demand for candid authentic, street photography, and real people stock images.

Even though Europe houses 2/3 rd of the vendor base, North America currently leads the market and will continue on the growth trajectory during 2018-2023.

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2017–2023

Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis of image source, application, product, license model, and geography in 21 leading countries.

Competitive Landscape –Profile 4 key vendors and 22 other prominent players

Stock Images and Videos Market - Dynamics

Platform integrations provide an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock imagery through the integration of image libraries across applications in the market. The use of these innovative platforms enables end-users to generate products through seamless utilization of their resources in the global market.

Growth of Digital Communities in the Hyper-connected Ecosystem

Blockchain Technology Makes Inroads

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Stock

Stock Images and Videos Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by image source, application, product, license model, and geography.

RM occupied a majority of the market share in 2017.

Editorial is the fastest growing application segment in the market, growing at a CAGR of around 7% by 2023.

Market Segmentation by Image Source

Macrostock



Microstock

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial



Editorial

Market Segmentation by Product

Still Images



Footage

Market Segmentation by License Model

RM



RF

Stock Images and Videos Market - Geography

The global stock images and videos market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. AAA Auto Insurance, Dell, US Bank, Gateway, Microsoft, H&R Block, Samsung, Grayhound use stock photos for car stereo stores, a chat line for teens, a series of books, and an actuary site in the North American market.

Market Size & Forecast | 2017-2023

Revenues

LeadingCountries

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



ROW

Key Countries Profiled

US



Canada



UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Sweden



Poland



Turkey



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Major Vendors in the Global Market:

Getty Images

Visual China Group

Shutterstock

Adobe

Other prominent vendors include 123RF, Alamy, AP Images, Can Stock Photo, Coinaphoto, Death to Stock, DepositPhotos, Dissolve, Dreamstime, Fotosearch, Masterfile, Photofolio, Pixta, Pond5, Reuters Images, Stocksy, SuperStock, VideoBlocks, ImagesBazaar, Videvo, Pexels, and NHK Video Bank.

