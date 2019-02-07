Global Stock Images and Videos Market to Reach Revenues of $4 Billion During 2018-2023 - Market Research by Arizton
Feb 07, 2019, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2017–2023.
Key HighlightsOffered in the Report:
- Enterprise users are fueling the market growth and leading vendors should focus on this end-user segment to gain revenues.
- While there are boatloads of choices for commercial customers, there are only handful of good one that are worth a download. This is one of the biggest challenges in the market and a reason for shift of clientele to other vendors.
- Demand for microstock is expected to grow by 50% in the next five years.
- More than 100% increase in demand for candid authentic, street photography, and real people stock images.
- Even though Europe houses 2/3rd of the vendor base, North America currently leads the market and will continue on the growth trajectory during 2018-2023.
- Specialized companies such as Scoopshot and EyeEm are driving the trend for on-demand, crowd-sourced images in the market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2017–2023
- Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis of image source, application, product, license model, and geography in 21 leading countries.
- Competitive Landscape –Profile 4 key vendors and 22 other prominent players
Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stock-images-and-stock-videos-market#requestsample
Stock Images and Videos Market - Dynamics
Platform integrations provide an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock imagery through the integration of image libraries across applications in the market. The use of these innovative platforms enables end-users to generate products through seamless utilization of their resources in the global market.
The key drivers and trends fueling the growth of the global market are:
- Growth of Digital Communities in the Hyper-connected Ecosystem
- Blockchain Technology Makes Inroads
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Stock
Stock Images and Videos Market - Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by image source, application, product, license model, and geography.
- RM occupied a majority of the market share in 2017.
- Editorial is the fastest growing application segment in the market, growing at a CAGR of around 7% by 2023.
- Market Segmentation by Image Source
- Macrostock
- Microstock
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Commercial
- Editorial
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Still Images
- Footage
- Market Segmentation by License Model
- RM
- RF
Stock Images and Videos Market - Geography
The global stock images and videos market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. AAA Auto Insurance, Dell, US Bank, Gateway, Microsoft, H&R Block, Samsung, Grayhound use stock photos for car stereo stores, a chat line for teens, a series of books, and an actuary site in the North American market.
Market Size & Forecast | 2017-2023
- Revenues
- LeadingCountries
Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/stock-images-and-stock-videos-market#requestsample
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
- Key Countries Profiled
- US
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Sweden
- Poland
- Turkey
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Major Vendors in the Global Market:
- Getty Images
- Visual China Group
- Shutterstock
- Adobe
Other prominent vendors include 123RF, Alamy, AP Images, Can Stock Photo, Coinaphoto, Death to Stock, DepositPhotos, Dissolve, Dreamstime, Fotosearch, Masterfile, Photofolio, Pixta, Pond5, Reuters Images, Stocksy, SuperStock, VideoBlocks, ImagesBazaar, Videvo, Pexels, and NHK Video Bank.
Explore our IT and Media vertical to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top selling reports:
- Capture and Production Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibition Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023
- Bluetooth Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023
- Gambling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023
- Online Lottery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023
About Arizton:
Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article