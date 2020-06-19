Global Strategic Analysis of the Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024, Featuring Key Players Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group and D2L Corp
Jun 19, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global corporate leadership training market is poised to grow by USD 26.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increased spending on corporate leadership training. In addition, the emergence of gamification in corporate training is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate leadership training market as well.
This report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the corporate leadership training market, including Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- ILT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
- Customer landscape
- Overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kuue8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets