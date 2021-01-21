GLOBAL STREAMING SERVICE STARZ ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND LIONSGATE PLAY INTO INDONESIA WITH KEY EXECUTIVE HIRES GUNTUR SIBORO AND GENE TAMESIS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starz, one of the leading premium global streaming platforms, today announced plans to expand its global reach into Indonesia with its premium OTT platform Lionsgate Play. Guntur Siboro has been hired as General Manager and Gene Tamesis as Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships to lead operations on the regional team led by Managing Director South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia at Lionsgate, Rohit Jain.

With a population of 260 million, Indonesia will become the newest territory added to the Starz global footprint which currently includes 55 countries.

"Indonesia is one of the fastest growing economies with a very young and globally connected population, and it has experienced huge growth in its digital economy owing to the surge of high speed internet. Millennials in the territory enthusiastically follow blockbuster Hollywood movies and premium Television. Against this backdrop, we saw a great opportunity for Starz to launch premium global content for Indonesian viewers, particularly given the scarcity of premium OTT platforms in the market. Our content will also be available with Bahasa subtitles, making it convenient for local consumers. I am very pleased to have Guntur and Gene as part of our team to drive this business. Both of them have stellar track records of creating successful and scalable business in the market," said Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia at Lionsgate.

"I am very excited to join Lionsgate and bring this exciting service to Indonesia where consumers will love the content we have to offer. The Indonesian market has emerged as a key market for all global studios and streaming giants, owing to its population size, growing globalization, thriving media industry and tremendous growth in its local film industry. We look forward to expanding Lionsgate's footprint in Southeast Asia and we are confident that our unique and exclusive content will generate a great response from Indonesian audiences," commented Guntur Siboro, General Manager, Lionsgate Play Indonesia.

Siboro, along with Tamesis, is in the midst of setting up a new office space in Indonesia and will be leading the Indonesian business operations. Previously Siboro was the Country Head – Indonesia, HOOQ Digital, a regional video OTT player owned by Singtel, Warner Bros and Sony.

Tamesis is VP Business Development and Partnerships and will manage local partnerships and support the country head in overseeing business operations and performance. Prior to this he was the Deputy Country Manager of HOOQ Digital in Indonesia

Starz first launched internationally with its Starzplay international premium streaming platform in 2018 and is now available in 55 countries (including its StarzPlay Arabia joint venture) throughout Europe, Latin America, Canada, Japan, India, the Middle East and North Africa, scaling to become one of the most widely distributed and fastest growing premium OTT services worldwide while entertaining millions of users with bold and curated content.

About Lionsgate Play:

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM's with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.

About Starz

Starz (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is the global media company taking the lead in streaming premium content that spotlights a spectrum of women both in front and behind the camera for audiences worldwide. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, as well as the proprietary and highly-rated STARZ app. In 2018 Starz launched its Starzplay international premium streaming platform and, coupled with its Starz Play Arabia venture, has since expanded its global footprint into fifty countries throughout Europe, Latin America, Canada, Japan and India. The essential complement to any subscription platform, STARZ and Starzplay are available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies around the world. Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.



