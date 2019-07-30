Global Street and Roadway Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Street and Roadway Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.



1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



<50W, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, ><50W will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. >- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$175.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$430.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan,



<50W will reach a market size of US$251.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. >- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acuity Brands, Inc. (USA); Cree, Inc. (USA); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); General Electric Company (USA); Hubbell, Inc. (USA); Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (China); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. (United Kingdom); Osram Licht AG (Germany); Syska Led Lights Pvt., Ltd. (India); Thorn Lighting (Germany); Virtual Extension Ltd. (Israel)







STREET AND ROADWAY LIGHTING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Street and Roadway Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Street and Roadway Lighting Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Street and Roadway Lighting Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift Across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Highways (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Highways (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Highways (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13:

<50W (Wattage Type) World Market by Region/Country in >US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14:

<50W (Wattage Type) Historic Market Analysis by >Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15:

<50W (Wattage Type) Market Share Breakdown of >Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: >150w (Wattage Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: >150w (Wattage Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: >150w (Wattage Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

States by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street

and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 38: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe in US$

Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 58: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in France by

Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Street and Roadway

Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 77: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Russia by

Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 92: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 103: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific

by Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 113: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Street and Roadway

Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 131: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Street and Roadway

Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market by

Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2018-2025

Table 143: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 148: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Brazil by

Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Latin

America by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Historic MARKET by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street

and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 176: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel in US$

Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by

Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 193: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2009-2017

Table 195: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Wattage Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 199: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting MARKET Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Africa by

Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACUITY BRANDS

CREE

EATON CORPORATION PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HUBBELL

KINGSUN OPTOELECTRONIC

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

LED ROADWAY LIGHTING

OSRAM LICHT AG

SYSKA LED LIGHTS PVT.

THORN LIGHTING

VIRTUAL EXTENSION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

