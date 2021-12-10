Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market (2021 to 2026) - Reducing Overall Labeling Cost Presents Opportunites

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Polymer Film (PVC, PETG, OPS, PE), Sleeve Type (Shrink and Stretch), Ink, Printing Technology, Embellishing Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Growth in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market can primarily be attributed to the increasing population, developing economies and GDP, increasing awareness, and increasing demand for tamper-evident labels. There is a continual demand from the food and beverage industry. These are the key factors driving the demand for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels during the forecast period

The shrink sleeve labels are printed on a flexible shrink film that reduces in size through the application of heat. Once the film shrinks, it accommodates tightly to the shape of the end product. Shrink sleeves are widely used as they offer 360 printing facilities, tamper-evident features, and conform to any intricate shape of the end product. Additionally, it provides more space for information. Shrink sleeves are also used for sealing. Shrink sleeve labels are segmented into full-body, neck sleeve, and combination packaging.

PVC is the largest polymer film segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

On the basis of polymer film, the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented PVC, PETG, OPS, PE, and others. The PVC polymer film segment had the largest market share. PVC polymers are the most cost-effective films, and they shrink up to 60% to 65%. PVC films have better dimensional stability, and hence it conforms easily to containers of various sizes. Additionally, PVC films require low heat for shrinking labels. PVC shrink labels are also a big concern for PET recyclers across the globe. The labels have a higher density than water and thus sink during the recycling processes with PET bottles. This contaminates the PET, reducing the per bale yield of PET recycling of bottles. Pre-wash label removers can be used to deal with this issue, but it adds an additional cost for the recyclers and hence, are not very popular.

Shrink sleeve labels is the largest sleeve type segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

Other beverages segment is the largest application segment of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is segmented on the basis of application into the food, wine & spirit, other beverages, beauty & personal care, healthcare, and others. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are used as a marketing tool in water bottles, soft drinks, pallets, abrasives, cast steel, empty bottle packing, and boxes with sharp corners. The other beverages application is one of the major users of stretch & shrink sleeve labels. They are used as secondary packaging for many modern-day beverage products, such as carbonated soft drinks. Stretch & shrink sleeve labels are commonly used in other beverages packaging as they easily conform to unique object shapes and provide 360 coverage for maximum branding opportunities. It is being extensively used in specialty drinks, juices & flavored drinks, dairy products, and flavored water & energy drinks.

APAC is the largest market for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and is also expected to be the region with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, India and Japan contribute majorly to the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market. The usage of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the region has increased due to cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and demand for product labeling from highly populated countries such as India and China. The increasing scope of applications of stretch & shrink sleeve labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and beauty & personal care industries in the region is expected to drive the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Higher Demand for Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Expected from Developing Economies

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Sleeve Type

4.4 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Polymer Film

4.5 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application

4.6 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Anti-Counterfeiting and Tamper-Evident Properties

5.3.1.2 Conforms to Any Kind of Shape and Size

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stand-Up Pouches Replacing Bottles

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Reducing Overall Labeling Cost

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Intricate Recycling Process

5.4 Regulations in Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Price Analysis

7 Impact of COVID-19 on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Material Supply

7.3 COVID-19 Impact on Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Applications

8 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Polymer Film

8.1 Introduction

8.2 PVC

8.3 PETG

8.4 OPS

8.5 PE

8.6 Others

9 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Sleeve Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stretch Sleeve Labels

9.3 Shrink Sleeve Labels

10 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Ink

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Water-Based Inks

10.3 UV Inks

10.4 Solvent-Based Inks

11 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Printing Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Rotogravure

11.3 Flexography

11.4 Digital Printing

12 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Embellishing Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cold Foil

12.3 Hot Foil

12.4 Others

13 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Food

13.3 Other Beverages

13.4 Wine & Spirit

13.5 Beauty & Personal Care

13.6 Healthcare

13.7 Others

14 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

15.3 Market Ranking

15.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

15.5 Market Share Analysis

15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.6.1 Star

15.6.2 Pervasive

15.6.3 Emerging Leader

15.6.4 Participant

15.7 Competitive Benchmarking

15.7.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.7.2 Business Strategy Excellence

15.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

15.8.1 Progressive Companies

15.8.2 Responsive Companies

15.8.3 Starting Blocks

15.8.4 Dynamic Companies

15.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

15.9.1 Deals

15.9.2 Others

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Major Players

16.1.1 Berry Global Inc.

16.1.2 Amcor plc

16.1.3 Huhtamaki Oyj

16.1.4 Westrock Company

16.1.5 The Dow Chemical Company

16.1.6 CCL Industries Inc.

16.1.7 Fuji Seal International

16.1.8 Klockner Pentaplast

16.1.9 Macfarlane Group plc

16.1.10 Fort Dearborn Company

16.2 Additional Players

16.2.1 Taghleef Industries Group

16.2.2 Schur Flexibles

16.2.3 Coveris

16.2.4 Clondalkin Group

16.2.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

16.2.6 Anchor Printing Company

16.2.7 OTK Group A.S.

16.2.8 Alupol Packaging Sa

16.2.9 Fortis Solutions Group LLC

16.2.10 Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

16.2.11 Bonset America Corporation

16.2.12 Edwards Label, Inc.

16.2.13 D&L Packaging

16.2.14 Multi-Color Corporation

16.2.15 Consolidated Label Co

17 Appendix

