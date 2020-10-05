Global Stretcher Chairs Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stretcher Chairs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Stretcher Chairs Market to Reach $279.2 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stretcher Chairs estimated at US$215 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.

General Stretcher Chair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$183.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Special Stretcher Chair segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

The Stretcher Chairs market in the U. S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

CDR Systems

C-Rad AB

Elekta AB

Getinge AB

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Leoni AG

Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Novak M d. o. o.

OPT SurgiSystems S. r. l.

Savaria Corporation

Skytron, LLC

Steris

Stryker Corporation

Winco Mfg. LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stretcher Chair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Stretcher Chairs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Stretcher Chairs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASCs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:2012-2019

ASCs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Stretcher Chair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Stretcher Chairs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Stretcher Chairs Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

