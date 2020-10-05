Global Stretcher Chairs Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
Oct 05, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stretcher Chairs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Stretcher Chairs Market to Reach $279.2 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stretcher Chairs estimated at US$215 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.
General Stretcher Chair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$183.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Special Stretcher Chair segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Stretcher Chairs market in the U. S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.
- AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.
- Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
- CDR Systems
- C-Rad AB
- Elekta AB
- Getinge AB
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Leoni AG
- Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- Novak M d. o. o.
- OPT SurgiSystems S. r. l.
- Savaria Corporation
- Skytron, LLC
- Steris
- Stryker Corporation
- Winco Mfg. LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Stretcher Chair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Stretcher Chairs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Stretcher Chairs Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- ASCs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:2012-2019
- ASCs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Stretcher Chair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
- Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Stretcher Chairs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Stretcher Chairs Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 38
