Global Stroke Management Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global stroke management market was valued at $31,702.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $67,771.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global stroke management market was valued at $31,702.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $67,771.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Stroke is caused by lack of blood flow to the brain which can be caused either due to the blockage of the blood supply or a blood vessel within the brain. Such blood insufficiency causes the brain tissue to die, owing to lack of oxygen for the functioning of the brain, eventually resulting into stroke. Stroke is a medical emergency that requires urgent diagnosis and treatment to minimize brain damage.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, stroke was responsible for one out of every six fatalities caused by cardiovascular disease. Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability. Ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic stroke are the three main types of strokes. The main symptoms of stroke are difficulty in speaking, understanding, and walking; headache; numbness or inability to move parts of face, arm, or leg; gradual loss of vision; and others.



Increase in healthcare awareness, rise in incidence of diabetes, surge in number of tobacco users, and growth in geriatric population drive the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke also contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost of diagnosis and treatment and lack of reimbursement policies are the major barriers for the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D activities in the field of stroke management are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The stroke management market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment is classified into computed tomography scan (CT scan), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography, electrocardiography, echocardiography, and others.

The therapeutics segment is classified into tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, and antihypertensive. By application, it is segmented into ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



