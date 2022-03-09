Global Structural Adhesives Markets Report 2022: Focus on Acrylics, Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Acetates, Anaerobic, Starch And Dextrin, Rubber, Amine-Based, Silicone, and Polyolefin Polymer

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study of the global structural adhesives industry, the key end-use applications are construction, transportation, wind energy, and industrial assembly, including industrial machinery and electrical/electronic applications. With the expansion of these end-use industry sectors, demand for structural adhesives will increase across all global regions.



Customers across a wide range of industries increasingly prefer structural adhesives over conventional, mechanical fixing techniques such as welding, nut-bolt assembly, and riveting.

The structural adhesive chemistries this study considers are acrylics, epoxies, polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetates, and others (including anaerobic, starch and dextrin, rubber, amine-based, silicone, and polyolefin polymer chemistries). Both application technologies, one-component and two-component, are discussed.

Moreover, analysis includes water-based, solvent-based, and other technologies for industrial assembly applications, including UV cured and hot melt (including 100% solids based). Regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are provided for each end-use industry. Market shares for the top manufacturers are offered at a global level.



The structural adhesives market is characterized by development of new, innovative products aimed at customers' specific unmet functional requirements, importantly the need for dissimilar substrate and difficult-to-bond substrate bonding. Furthermore, end users are increasingly demanding sustainable products that are compliant with international regulations.

Also, high-end, novel concepts in structural bonding, such as re-bondable adhesives that can be de-bonded and then re-bonded multiple times for re-usability of substrates, are gaining popularity. In the construction industry, dissimilar substrate bonding requirements fueled by composite substrate adhesion needs will create fresh opportunities for market expansion.

The rising use of a variety of wooden substrates in structural applications in the construction sector is also contributing to demand growth for structural adhesives across regions. Such favorable trends will be key growth drivers for the global structural adhesives market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Adhesives Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Structural Adhesives Market

Scope of Analysis

Structural Adhesives Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Growth Metrics

Value Chain Analysis

Forecast Assumption Factors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technology

Major Technology Trends - Structural Adhesives Market

Overview of Adhesive-based Structural Bonding in End-use Industries

Pricing Forecast by Application

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Market Share by Application

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction

Segment Characteristics and Overview - Construction

Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Construction

Key Growth Metrics for Construction

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Construction

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction

Revenue Forecast by Region - Construction

Volume Forecast by Region - Construction

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction

Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Construction

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Construction

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry - Construction

Key Trends - Construction

Key Trends Analysis - Construction

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation

Segment Characteristics and Overview - Transportation*

Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Transportation

Key Growth Metrics for Transportation

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Transportation

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Transportation

Revenue Forecast by Region - Transportation

Volume Forecast by Region - Transportation

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation

Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Transportation

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Transportation

Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Transportation

Key Trends - Transportation

Key Trends Analysis - Transportation

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wind Energy

Segment Characteristics and Overview - Wind Energy

Major Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Wind Energy

Key Growth Metrics for Wind Energy

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Wind Energy

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Wind Energy

Revenue Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

Volume Forecast by Region - Wind Energy

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Wind Energy

Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Wind Energy

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Wind Energy

Revenue and Volume Analysis by Chemistry - Wind Energy

Key Trends - Wind Energy

Key Trends Analysis - Wind Energy

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Assembly

Segment Characteristics and Overview - Industrial Assembly

Key Substrates Involved in Structural Bonding - Industrial Assembly

Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Assembly

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Industrial Assembly

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Industrial Assembly

Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

Volume Forecast by Region - Industrial Assembly

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Assembly

Market Trends and Quantitative Analysis by Key Formulation and Application Technologies - Industrial Assembly

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

Revenue and Volume Shipment Analysis by Chemistry - Industrial Assembly

Key Trends - Industrial Assembly

Key Trends Analysis - Industrial Assembly

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Structural Adhesives Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Bonding of Dissimilar Substrates in Structural Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Structural Adhesives with Multiple Functionality Benefits in Transportation Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Advancements to Cater to Difficult-to-Bond Substrates

Growth Opportunity 4: Chemistry Innovations to Expand Application Portfolio for Structural Adhesives

8. Next Steps

