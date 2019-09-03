Global Structural Health Monitoring Industry
Structural Health Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.2%. Wired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$125.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$228 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$140 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$567.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Campbell Scientific Inc. (USA); Rst Instruments Ltd. (Canada); Geokon Inc. (USA); Sensuron (USA); Acellent Technology, Inc. (USA); Avt Reliability (United Kingdom); Cowi A/S (Denmark); Pure Technologies Ltd. (Canada); Bridge Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Digitexx Data Systems Inc. (USA); Feac Engineering P.C (Australia); Geocomp Corp. (USA); Geomotion Singapore (Singapore); Sisgeo S.r.l. (Italy); YapiDestek Engineering Ltd. Co. (Turkey)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infrastructure Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Wireless (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Wired (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Hardware (Offering) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Structural Health Monitoring Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 7: Energy (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in $
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Energy (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in $
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Wired (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Wired (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Wireless (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wireless (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Hardware (Offering) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Software & Services (Offering) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Software & Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Wireless (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Wired (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Offering) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Structural Health Monitoring Latent
Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Structural Health Monitoring Market in $ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in
Canada in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 28: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Structural Health Monitoring in $ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Structural
Health Monitoring Market in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Market for Structural Health Monitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Offering
for the period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in $
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: Structural Health Monitoring Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Wireless (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Wired (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Offering) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Demand
Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Structural Health Monitoring Addressable
Market Opportunity in $ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Structural Health Monitoring Market
Assessment in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: European Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in $ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates
and Projections in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Structural Health Monitoring Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: German Structural Health Monitoring Latent Demand
Forecasts in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in $
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 66: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth
Prospects in $ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Structural Health Monitoring in $ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 70: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Structural Health Monitoring Market in $ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Structural Health
Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million
by Offering for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring
Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Assessment in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 78: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and
2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific
by Offering: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 88: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in Rest
of World in $ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACELLENT TECHNOLOGY, INC.
AVT RELIABILITY
BRIDGE DIAGNOSTICS
COWI A/S
DIGITEXX DATA SYSTEMS
FEAC ENGINEERING P.C
GEOCOMP
GEOKON
GEOMOTION SINGAPORE
PURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
RST INSTRUMENTS
SENSURON
SISGEO S.R.L.
YAPIDESTEK ENGINEERING
V. CURATED RESEARCH
