Global Structural Heart Devices Market 2018-2024: Many Players in the Market are Flooding into the TMVR Arena

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Structural Heart Devices Market Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Structural Heart Devices Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in minimally invasive surgery for structural heart diseases are the factors aiding for the growth of the structural heart devices market. Increase healthcare spending, increase in the number of outpatient procedures, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing an opportunity for the market growth.

However, lack of skilled healthcare professionals and stringent regulatory approval process are hampering the market growth.



Regional Analysis:



North America accounts for the largest share of the structural heart devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 40% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth in 2017.



Type Analysis:



Based on the type, the market is segmented into structural heart repair devices and structural heart replacement devices. The major share holder of the market are structural heart replacement devices and is also the fastest growing segment in the market.

End Users Analysis:



Based on the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac centers. The hospitals are the largest among end-users and are preferred for the treatment due to the advantages such as availability of surgery specialists, reimbursement facility, and availability of high end equipment for the surgery.



Key Players:



The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Edward LifeSciences Corp., and LivaNova PLC. Lepu Medical Technology, CryoLife, Inc., JenaValve Technologies GmbH, TTK Healthcare, and Braile Biomdica, are the key other key players in the market.



Competitive Analysis:



Mergers and acquisitions has been the major strategy followed by major players in the market to maintain their leadership in the market. Edwards congealed its position in the mitral valve market by buying the Harpoon Medical, the DMR-focused chordal surgical mitral valve repair startup company for ~$100M upfront. Many players in the market are flooding into the TMVR arena, the market can expect strong and innovative state-of-the-art technologies, creating intense competition in the future.



A Canadian company, NeoVasc has developed a novel technology device named Tiara to replace any regurgitation of mitral valves. However, these devices have not gained approval yet and as such are lagging far behind the MitraClip. As a result, Abbott Vascular will have many years to solidify its place as the market leader in TMVR solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.1 Symptoms of Structural Heart Disease

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Cardiovascular Drugs

3.4.1.1 Trends of the Cardiovascular Drugs Market

3.4.2 Cardiovascular Diagnostics

3.4.3 Prosthetic Heart Valves



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Reimbursement

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgery for Structural Heart Diseases

5.3.1.2 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

5.3.1.3 Increasing Aging Population

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process

5.3.2.2 Lack of skilled healthcare professionals

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increase in healthcare spending

5.3.3.2 Increase in the number of outpatient procedures

5.3.3.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders



6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Structural Heart Repair Devices

6.2.1 Surgical Heart Repair Devices

6.2.2 Transcatheter Heart Repair Devices

6.3 Structural Heart Replacement Devices

6.3.1 Surgical Heart Replacement Devices

6.3.2 Transcatheter Heart Replacement Devices



7 End Users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Center

7.4 Cardiac Centers



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

LivaNova PLC

11 Companies to Watch for



Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

CryoLife, Inc

JenaValve Technology GmbH

TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Braile Biomdica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7t7px/global_structural?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

