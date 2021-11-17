Global Structural Heart Devices Market Report 2021: Addressable Challenges in the VHD Care Continuum / Role of Imaging in the SHD Care Continuum / Benefits of Advanced Imaging Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Heart Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Even though structural heart interventions have comparatively lower volume than coronary interventions, they have emerged as their own speciality within interventional cardiology.

The uptake of structural heart therapies has increased drastically over the past decade with advancements in catheter-based treatment. Heart valve therapies hold the majority revenue share in the structural heart intervention market due to higher adoption of proven methods, clinical expertise, and prevalence of valvular heart diseases (VHD).

A plethora of percutaneous treatment approaches has led to clinical care innovations in cardiac interventions. The past decade witnessed more applications of novel, catheter-based treatments for structural heart diseases. Many of these non-surgical, catheter-based interventional procedures have been proven effective, consequently resulting in greater acceptance of such procedures among physicians and patients alike.

The prevalence of VHD is rising globally, and the United States alone has more than 5 million Americans diagnosed each year. In the United States, up to 1.5 million people have aortic stenosis, of which approximately 500,000 are inflicted with severe aortic stenosis.

Additionally, the United States has an estimated 4 million people with mitral valve insufficiency and an annual incidence rate of 250,000 for mitral regurgitation. In developed countries, degenerative valve disease has replaced rheumatic heart disease as the leading cause of VHD.

In developing countries, rheumatic heart disease remains the most common cause of VHD and affects 33.4 million people annually worldwide. The global prevalence of moderate-to-severe VHD is 2.5% and increases with age. Mitral regurgitation and aortic stenosis are the most common forms of VHD in communities and hospitals globally, respectively.

The availability of strong clinical evidence for transcatheter aortic valve replacement has heightened the adoption of such procedures. In line with this trend, myriad devices designed for mitral valve repair and replacement procedures are expected in the market to solve the huge unmet need for mitral valve treatment.

Advancements in interventional imaging pave the way for more complex structural heart procedures through micro-invasive methods, but building the necessary volume of structural heart procedures to remain current and proficient is a challenge across regions.

The dynamic and interactive nature of structural heart disease treatments requires a multidisciplinary team with expertise in imaging and intervention as well as specialized centres and professionals in the field of structural heart devices.

Research Highlights

Strategic imperatives for structural heart device makers in a rapidly evolving ecosystem

Analysis of key competitors by segments, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging start-ups

Future trends in VHD management

Challenges in addressing the VHD care continuum

The role of imaging in accelerating structural heart interventions

Revenue forecasts for structural heart devices by segment and region

Analysis of the competitive environment and market share

Top growth opportunities in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Structural Heart Devices Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Background

Market Definitions

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Potential of Mitral Valve Therapies

Growth Accelerators and Decelerators

Key Incumbent Companies by Segment

Key Emerging Companies/Start-ups

Major Acquisitions of Incumbent Companies

Top Funding in Start-ups

Future Trends in VHD Management

Addressable Challenges in the VHD Care Continuum

Role of Imaging in the SHD Care Continuum

Benefits of Advanced Imaging Infrastructure

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Snapshot of Regional Trends

Revenue Forecast for Heart Valve Devices

Revenue Forecast for Valve Replacement

Revenue Forecast for Valve Repair

Revenue Forecast for Occluders

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Subsegment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top Market Participants

Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Participants

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics, North America

Revenue Forecast, North America

Revenue Forecast by Segment, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis, North America

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

Key Growth Metrics, Europe

Revenue Forecast, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Europe

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

Key Growth Metrics, APAC

Revenue Forecast, APAC

Revenue Forecast by Segment, APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis, APAC

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Platforms Could Exceed the Growth of Aortic Valve Therapies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Novel Materials Like Biopolymer Valves Can Catalyze Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced AI Imaging and 3D Printing Can Solve Complex Anatomical Challenges to Improve Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 4 - Remote Cardiac Monitoring Can Enable Early Detection and Improve Therapy Outcomes

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juirxm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

