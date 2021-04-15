Global Structured Cabling Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Focus on IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, & Industrial

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global structured cabling market.

The global structured cabling market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The structured cabling market consists of sales of structured cabling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing structured cabling systems of cabling and associated hardware. Structured cabling is defined as building or campus cabling infrastructure such as telecommunication cabling or ethernet cabling, a properly designed and installed structure cabling provides the infrastructure that delivers the flexibility to make changes to the cabling system, maximize system availability, delivers predictable performance.



The main types of structured cabling are fiber optic cables and copper cables. A fiber optic cable is a medium that contains one or more optical fibers through which high-speed data is transmitted. Copper cable is a physical cable medium made of copper through which data is transmitted. The structured cabling is used by IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, and transportation industries for applications in local area network (LAN) and data centers.



North America was the largest region in the structured cabling market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The fluctuating copper prices acted as a major restraint for the growth of the structured cables market. Network cables are manufactured with copper either in solid or stranded wires. Copper prices rapidly change due to the demand for scrap and the rate of production in the fields like construction, technology, or electrical manufacturing, and increase the operational and capital expenditure.

According to Goldman Sachs, the 12-month forecast for copper is estimated to be $9,500 per metric ton and the Wall Street expects the higher average price for the next two years with the estimated copper pricing averaging around $8,625 in 2021 and expected to be $9,175 in 2022. Therefore, the fluctuating copper price has a negative impact on the structured cabling market.



In October 2019, Legrand, a France-based company specializing in electrical and digital building infrastructures, acquired Connectrac for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Connectrac allows Legrand the ability to reach additional market segments as well as a platform to expand the ecosystem in commercial interiors. Connectrac is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling connectivity solutions for interior spaces. The company's products provide connections to telecom, power and AV via unique, floor-based wireway systems and accessories.



The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is likely to contribute to the growth of the structured cabling market. Structured cabling includes a set of cables and hardware that makes the telecommunication infrastructure and helps in transferring video, voice, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network in an enterprise. High-speed connectivity requires connected devices and cables for a smooth and high-speed network connection.



The companies operating in the structured cabling market are continuously focusing on developing new products to empower enterprises digitally and to generate higher revenues for the company. Hence, the launch of innovative solutions is gaining immense popularity in the structured cabling market.



The countries covered in the structured cabling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Structured Cabling Market Characteristics



3. Structured Cabling Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Structured Cabling



5. Structured Cabling Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Structured Cabling Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Structured Cabling Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Structured Cabling Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fiber Optic Cables

Copper Cables

6.2. Global Structured Cabling Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

LAN

Data Center

6.3. Global Structured Cabling Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

7. Structured Cabling Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Structured Cabling Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

CommScope

Nexans SA

Legrand

Corning Inc

Belden Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemon

Panduit Corp

Furukawa Electric

ABB Group

TE Connectivity

Superior Essex

R&M

Hitachi Cable

Teknon Corporation

Brand-Rex

Paige Electric

Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG

Connectix Ltd

Electra Link Inc

VIA Technology

Network Cabling Services

Desert Communications

Xin Networks

Synergy Solution

AFL

Intelligent Business Technology

Black Box Network Services

Vega Global

Broadcom Inc

Sterlite Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c846s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

