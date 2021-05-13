Global Student Information System Market- Eduware ntc, Ellucian Company LP, Illuminate Education, among others to contribute to the market growth
May 13, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The student information system market is poised to grow by USD 5.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!
The report on the student information system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for embedded analytics.
The student information system market analysis includes Deployment, End-user, and Geography segments. This study identifies the adoption of curriculum management solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the student information system market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The student information system market covers the following areas:
Student Information System Market Sizing
Student Information System Market Forecast
Student Information System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Eduware ntc
- Ellucian Company LP
- Illuminate Education
- Jenzabar Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PowerSchool Group LLC
- Skyward Inc.
- Tribal Group Plc
- Unit4
- Workday Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eduware ntc
- Ellucian Company LP
- Illuminate Education
- Jenzabar Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PowerSchool Group LLC
- Skyward Inc.
- Tribal Group Plc
- Unit4
- Workday Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/student-Information-system-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article