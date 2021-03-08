Global Stylus Pen Market Value to Increase by $ 374.47 Million During 2021-2025 | 59% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Educational institutions run on strict budgets and hence the demand for sustainability solutions is high in the education market. Many schools and universities spend significantly on various innovative products to cut down operational costs while enhancing learning and teaching methods. Products such as IWBs and stylus pens offer maximum benefits for educational institutions as they require only initial investment. With the growing adoption of interactive learning models, the demand for IWBs and stylus pens are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Stylus Pen Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Application

The tablets segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new tablets with stylus pens will be crucial in driving the demand for stylus pen solutions in offline retail stores. In addition, the rising sales of tablets will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC emerged as the largest market for Stylus pen in 2020 with a 32% market share. The large-scale deployment of tablets in the academic segments and the steady growth of online higher education enrolments are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing demand for low-cost tablets in emerging markets such as India and China is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors Covered in the Stylus Pen Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

KYE Systems Corp

Microsoft Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Promethean Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Wacom Co. Ltd.

WALTOP International Corp.

Stylus pen Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Market Snapshot Before Purchasing

Browse Similar Reports on Consumer Discretionary:

Global Computer Accessories Market – Global computer accessories market is segmented by End-user (Business sector and Consumer sector) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Self-service Kiosk Market – Global self-service kiosk market is segmented by end-user (retail, healthcare, travel and tourism, financial services, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/stylus-pen-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

