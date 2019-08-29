Global Stylus Pen Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stylus Pen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stylus pen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024



Growing digitization along with technological advancements across various sectors is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, digitization in the education sector has ushered in the era of smart class and interactive whiteboards (IWB) of which stylus pens form a crucial part. With online teaching and training methods gaining preference over the conventional form of teaching, the demand for stylus pens is receiving a boost.



Furthermore, the increasing usage of digital pens in creating digital artwork has further increased the demand for these pens in the education and related sectors. Additionally, technological developments in tablets and smartphones have created an extensive demand for these pens owing to the user-friendly experience provided by them. Other factors such as rising disposable income leading to an increasing consumer expenditure capacity is also driving the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global stylus pen market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global stylus pen industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global stylus pen industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global stylus pen industry?

What is the structure of the global stylus pen industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global stylus pen industry?

What are the profit margins in the global stylus pen industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stylus Pen Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Resistive Stylus

6.2 Capacitive Stylus

6.3 Active Stylus



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.2 Offline



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Phones

8.2 Tablets

8.2 Interactive Whiteboards



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 OEM

9.2 Retail



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbpzcf





