Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Markets to 2023 Featuring Asahi Kasei, BASF, DowDuPont, LG Chem, synthomer, & Trinseo

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The styrene butadiene (SB) latex market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2023.

The rise in the use of SB latex in numerous end-user applications will drive the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market growth in the forthcoming years. SB latex is used in certain adhesives applications, ranging from lamination and PSA to wood assembly, and sealants and caulks applications. It exhibits high performance, excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability, and has low VOC content and is resistant to water and high temperatures.

SB latex is added to cement and mortar for resistance to water, reducing shrinkage, good elasticity, and improving adhesion. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacture of water-based paints and coatings. Therefore, the increasing use of SB latex in the various end-user application will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry

One of the growth drivers of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry. The ban on plastic is likely to fuel the demand for non- plastic packaging, preferably paper packaging. The growing use of paper and cardboard packaging is expected to drive the demand for SB latex in the forecast period.

Butadiene and styrene supply constraints

One of the challenges in the growth of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the butadiene and styrene supply constraints. The storage of butadiene creates a supply-demand imbalance in the global SB latex market. These supply constraints will negatively impact the global SB latex market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Factors such as increasing demand from paper and paper board packaging industry and rise in use of SB latex in numerous end-users' applications will provide considerable growth opportunities to global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Glass fiber processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DowDuPont

LG Chem

synthomer plc

Trinseo

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f3lym





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

