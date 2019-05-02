Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Markets to 2023 Featuring Asahi Kasei, BASF, DowDuPont, LG Chem, synthomer, & Trinseo
May 02, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The styrene butadiene (SB) latex market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2023.
The rise in the use of SB latex in numerous end-user applications will drive the styrene-butadiene (SB) latex market growth in the forthcoming years. SB latex is used in certain adhesives applications, ranging from lamination and PSA to wood assembly, and sealants and caulks applications. It exhibits high performance, excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability, and has low VOC content and is resistant to water and high temperatures.
SB latex is added to cement and mortar for resistance to water, reducing shrinkage, good elasticity, and improving adhesion. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacture of water-based paints and coatings. Therefore, the increasing use of SB latex in the various end-user application will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry
One of the growth drivers of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the increase in demand from paper and paperboard packaging industry. The ban on plastic is likely to fuel the demand for non- plastic packaging, preferably paper packaging. The growing use of paper and cardboard packaging is expected to drive the demand for SB latex in the forecast period.
Butadiene and styrene supply constraints
One of the challenges in the growth of the global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market is the butadiene and styrene supply constraints. The storage of butadiene creates a supply-demand imbalance in the global SB latex market. These supply constraints will negatively impact the global SB latex market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Factors such as increasing demand from paper and paper board packaging industry and rise in use of SB latex in numerous end-users' applications will provide considerable growth opportunities to global styrene butadiene (SB) latex market.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fiber and carpet processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Glass fiber processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- LG Chem
- synthomer plc
- Trinseo
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f3lym
