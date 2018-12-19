Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2019-2023: Growing Consumption in Adhesives and Sealant Applications / Volatility in Raw Material Prices
The "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications
SBS block copolymers were used in the manufacturing of solvent- based adhesives and sealants. In the construction and automotive industries, the consumption of SBS block copolymers is predominant. Owing to the increasing demand for hot- melting adhesives and sealants from the construction industry in APAC, especially in China, the consumption trend has started shifting toward SBS block copolymers, which will propel the market growth.
Volatility in raw material prices
Volatility in the cost of petroleum- based raw materials and the increasing demand for SBS block copolymer products in emerging economies are posing a challenging to the global SBS block copolymer market.
Competitive Landscape
The styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies
Report Summary:
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rapid increase in the global demand for consumer goods and appliances with the soft- touch and ergonomic design functionalities in recent years has forced the consumer goods manufacturers to incorporate thermoplastics elastomers into their products.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the raw material used to manufacture SBS block copolymers are petroleum derivatives. Therefore, the price of these raw material fluctuates depending on the prevailing prices of natural gas and crude oil.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Market Landscape
Part 04: Market Sizing
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
- China Petroleum & Chemical
- Grupo Dynasol
- KRATON
- LCY GROUP
- LG Chem
