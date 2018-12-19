Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2019-2023: Growing Consumption in Adhesives and Sealant Applications / Volatility in Raw Material Prices

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications

SBS block copolymers were used in the manufacturing of solvent- based adhesives and sealants. In the construction and automotive industries, the consumption of SBS block copolymers is predominant. Owing to the increasing demand for hot- melting adhesives and sealants from the construction industry in APAC, especially in China, the consumption trend has started shifting toward SBS block copolymers, which will propel the market growth.

Volatility in raw material prices

Volatility in the cost of petroleum- based raw materials and the increasing demand for SBS block copolymer products in emerging economies are posing a challenging to the global SBS block copolymer market.

Competitive Landscape

The styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymer market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies

Report Summary:

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rapid increase in the global demand for consumer goods and appliances with the soft- touch and ergonomic design functionalities in recent years has forced the consumer goods manufacturers to incorporate thermoplastics elastomers into their products.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing consumption of SBS block copolymers in adhesives and sealant applications. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the raw material used to manufacture SBS block copolymers are petroleum derivatives. Therefore, the price of these raw material fluctuates depending on the prevailing prices of natural gas and crude oil.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Market Landscape



Part 04: Market Sizing



Part 05: Five Forces Analysis



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Customer Landscape



Part 08: Geographic Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis

China Petroleum & Chemical

Grupo Dynasol

KRATON

LCY GROUP

LG Chem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4dml9v/global?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

