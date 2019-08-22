Global Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market to Surpass US$ 15.8 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - According to Coherent Market Insights, the global subcutaneous drug delivery market is valued at US$ 7,077.5 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market:

Increasing collaborations and partnerships by market players to develop innovative devices is expected to augment the market growth. In May 2018, Haselmeier and Common Sensing entered into partnership to develop a smart disposable injector pen platform using Haselmeier's subcutaneous drug delivery injection systems and Common Sensing's Gocap injector monitoring technology.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and new approvals for injector devices is expected to be major drivers for growth of the autoimmune segment in the global subcutaneous drug delivery market in the near future. For instance, in September 2015, Bayer HealthCare received the U.S. FDA approval for its BETACONNECT, an electronic auto-injector to be used with BETASERON (interferon beta-1b) indicated for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global subcutaneous drug delivery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2018–2026), attributed to rising inclination of patient population towards self-administered drugs, increasing chronic diseases, adoption of novel drug delivery technologies to reduce needlestick injuries

North America market is expected to show significant growth in adoption of prefilled syringes, owing to its advantages in treatment of diseases, precision, affordability, and easy techniques of self-medication. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2014, around 29.1 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes, accounting for 9.3% of the total population.

market is expected to show significant growth in adoption of prefilled syringes, owing to its advantages in treatment of diseases, precision, affordability, and easy techniques of self-medication. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2014, around 29.1 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes, accounting for 9.3% of the total population. Manufacturers in North America are focused on providing innovative treatment options to improve medication adherence, as the number of prescribed injectable therapies are increasing significantly. In 2016, Quio, a New York -based startup, was working to develop sensor-enabled drug injectors and companion software for chronic diseases. The company also received funding of US$ 1.05 Mn for the project.

· New approvals for prefilled syringes is expected to drive the segment growth in the global subcutaneous drug delivery market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2017, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation received the U.S. FDA approval for its EPINEPHRINE INJECTION, USP, 1:1000, for treatment of type I allergy reaction, which includes anaphylaxis. The epinephrine injection is sold under the trade name 'Symjepi'.

· Key players operating in the global subcutaneous drug delivery market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Amgen, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Consort Medical plc, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Company Profiles

