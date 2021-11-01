Global Subcutaneous Self-Administration Injection Devices Markets 2021-2028: Products, Drug Delivery and Device Strategies, and Product Development Factors

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-Administration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.



For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.



Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration- What You Will Learn

Provides detailed analysis of subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors

Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics

Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments

Provides market data and forecasts to 2028

Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on subcutaneous drug product commercialization

Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factor

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Market Opportunity

Delivery Market Dynamics

The Economics of Injectable Drugs

What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

Proliferation of Biological Drugs

Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices

Manual Injection Autoinjectors

Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

Development-stage Autoinjectors

Material Selection Issues

Part Counts and Device Cost

Safety Features

Needle Insertion Depth

Failsafe Activation

Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

Pen Injector Design Selection Factors

Standardized Pen Platforms

Custom Pen Designs

Reusable Pens

Dual Chamber Pens

Commercial Pen Products

Parathyroid Hormone

Wearable Devices - Product Analysis and Assessments

Electronic Semi-disposable

Wireless Data

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures

Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Multiple Sclerosis

Exenatide (Byetta)

Bydureon

Pramlinitide (Symlin)

Abliglutide (Tanzeum)

Hepatitis

Hormones

Osteoporosis

Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Patient Adherence and Ease of Use

Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

SHL Medical

Consort Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services

Elcam Medical

Aptar

Ypsomed

Oval Medical

Bayer

Merck Serono

Dr. Reddy's

Novartis

Amgen

Genetech

Roche

Antares Pharma

Midas Pharma

Owen Mumford

Sensile Medical

Becton Dickinson

SteadyMed

scPharmaceuticals

Terumo

PA Consulting

