Global Submarine Cable System Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Jul 23, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarine Cable System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Submarine Cable System market accounted for $10.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $30.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
Increasing need for network capabilities, growing number of telecom subscriptions and rising internet traffic are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, huge cost of installation and difficulty in repair operations of deepwater cables are hampering the market growth.
A submarine cable system is a type of cable which is laid on the sea bed among land-based stations in order to carry telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea. These cables are laid down with the help of specially-modified ships that hold the submarine cable on board and slowly lay it out on the seabed as per the instructions are given by the cable operator. It is specifically constructed for submarine operations as they have to withstand harsh circumstances as well as pressure.
Based on offering, Upgrades segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. The rising internet traffic due to the surging internet users is propelling the necessity for more bandwidth. By Geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the major investments being made in the offshore wind sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Submarine Cable System Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wet Plant Products
5.2.1 Branching Unit (BU)
5.2.2 Cables
5.2.3 Repeater
5.2.4 Other Wet Plant Products
5.3 Dry Plant Products
5.3.1 Submarine Line Monitor (SLM)
5.3.2 Power Feeding Equipment (PFE)
5.3.3 Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE)
6 Global Submarine Cable System Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Maintenance
6.3 Upgrades
6.4 Installation and Commissioning
7 Global Submarine Cable System Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Power Cables
7.3 Communication Cables
8 Global Submarine Cable System Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 NEC
10.2 Huawei Marine
10.3 Prysmian
10.4 Nexans
10.5 Hengtong
10.6 Sumitomo Electric
10.7 TE Connectivity
10.8 Alcatel-Lucent
10.9 NKT
10.10 JDR Cable Systems Ltd.
10.11 Corning Inc.
10.12 Okonite
10.13 Tele-Fonika Kable
10.14 Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH
10.15 Gentex
