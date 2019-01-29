Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Industry
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 104 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS
- Ciena Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited
- Infinera Corporation
- Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.
SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Submarine Cable Networks - The Lifeline of Global Communications
Evolution of Submarine Networks
Subsea Optical Fiber Networks - Past, Present, and Future
Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Repairs, Upgrades and Replacements to Drive Future Growth
Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
Internets Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Submarine Cables
International Bandwidth Usage Continues to Grow Exponentially
Table 1: Global International Bandwidth Usage (in Tbps) for years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Million) and Penetration per 100 Population for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Mobile Communications Market: Data Subscriptions as a Percentage of the Overall Mobile Subscriptions for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Evenly Spread Out
Table 4: International Bandwidth Usage by Geographic Region (2012-2016): Ranked by % CAGR for Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 5: Global Internet Usage (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Worldwide Internet Penetration Rates (%) by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Top 20 Internet Countries: Ranked by Number of Internet Users (in Millions): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Worldwide Active Broadband Subscriptions (Fixed, Mobile & Total) per 100 Population (2017): Breakdown by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Internet Traffic on the Rise
Table 9: Global IP Traffic by Geographic Region (2016 & 2021) (in Exabytes per month) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion
Table 10: Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions per
Inhabitants (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions per
Inhabitants by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Mobile Data Traffic Growth by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Submarine Cable Systems
Table 13: Consumer Internet Video Traffic by Geographic Region (2014 & 2018) (in Exabytes per month) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mobile Videos Streaming Gathers Steam
Table 14: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Market for Smartphones (2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018P): Breakdown of Sales in Thousand Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Smartphones Market (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Mobile Subscriptions (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Submarine Cables Market
Emerging Markets Offer World of Possibilities
Submarine Cable Companies Focus on Unserved Routes
Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: A Cause of Concern?
Upgrades Find Favor over New Subsea Network Installations
Table 18: Average Lit Capacity (%) on Major Submarine Cable Routes Worldwide (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Financing Structure of Submarine Cable Systems
Paradigm Shift in Ownership
Table 19: Funding for New Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Systems (1987-2015, 2012-2016 & 2017-2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investment by Financier(s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Cable Projects Witness Turnaround in 2016
Table 20: Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market (2008-2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments in New Projects by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity
Low Latency of Cable Systems: Sought After among Electronic Trading Companies
Technology Advances Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions
Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks
Subsea Cables Encounter Challenges due to Big Data
Submarine Cables: At Risk from Snooping, Natural Disasters & Financial Crisis
Network Sabotage a Real Threat
Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes
Upgrade Suppliers Gaining Prominence
Change in Competitive Dynamics
Table 21: Leading Suppliers of New Systems in the Submarine Cable Systems Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of New Systems Supplied for Primary Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Fujitsu, Huawei Marine, NSW, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SLTE Market Slowdown Affects Vendor Margins
Table 22: Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine System Construction Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine Cables Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Supply Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Huawei Marine Networks, Fujitsu, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES: AN INTRODUCTION
Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
History and Development
Optical Telephone Cables
Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable
Other Components of Submarine Cable Network
Cable Landing Points
Cable Landing Stations
Cable Termination Stations
IT Systems
Submarine Branching Units
Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry
Submarine Cables: An Edge over Satellite Communications
SEA-ME-WE 3: The Longest Submarine Cable Network
3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Regulations for Cable Deployment and Protection
2011 Omnibus Resolution on Oceans and the Law of the Sea: Glance at Key Specifications
A Peek into Provisions of UNCLOS for Undersea Cables
Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables
Australia: Legal Framework for Submarine Cables
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ASN Commences Construction of New Submarine Cable for IOX Cable
Nexans Bags Supply Contract from Huawei Marine Networks
Xtera® Awarded Contract from DISA for New Regional Submarine Cable System
Hawaiian Telecom Completes Buildout of SEA-US Undersea Fiber Cable
ABDIG to Acquire Majority Stake in Fiber Prime Telecommunications
ASN Signs Turnkey Agreement with OPT for NATITUA Cable System
BTL and Huawei Marine Complete SEUL Submarine Cable Buildout
Huawei Marine Bags Contract for Submarine Cable System from SISCC
TE SubCom Bags SPMMA Maintenance Contract
Equinix and Eastern Light Enter into Partnership for Sweden- Finland Submarine Cable
Globe Telecom and BSCC Sign Agreement for Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Spur
ASN and Vocus Sign Agreement for New ASC System
Seaborn and Werthein Sign Agreement to Build ARBR Submarine Cable System
Cienas MONET Subsea Cable System Selected by Angola Cables
H.I.G. Capital Takes Over Assets of Xtera
NEC to Supply Cable for HK-G Cable System
GTT Acquires Hibernia Networks
ASN Upgrades Transpacific Cable System with 8QAM Technology
TE Subcom and Ciena Sign Enter into Alliance for Open Submarine Cable Networking Solutions
Nokia Completes Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent
ASN Bags Contract for Greenland Connect North from TELE-POST
NEC Bags Contract to Develop IGG Cable System from PT.Telkom
TE SubCom and Djibouti Telecom Consortium Sign Construction and Maintenance Agreement for DARE
ASN and TE Subcom Renew Maintenance Contract with TelefÃ³nica
NEC Bags Contract from DOCOMO for ATISA Submarine Cable System
Alcatel-Lucent Introduces 1620 SOFTNODE
ASN Bags Contract for Building Australia West Express Undersea Cable System from GoTo Networks
ASN Bags Contract for SAPL from Ocean Networks
ASN Streamlines Cable Ship Operations
Telekom Malaysia Bags Contract to Develop and Construct new
,500km Submarine Cable System
Trans Pacific Express Selects Ciena for Submarine Cable Upgrade
Brazil Mulling Plans to Deploy Underwater Fiber Optic Cables in Amazon Basin
Alcatel-Lucent and ACE Consortium Completes Field Trial on ACE System
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS (France)
Ciena Corporation (USA)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited (China)
Infinera Corporation (USA)
Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH (Germany)
NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation (Japan)
Orange Marine (France)
S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Seaborn Networks LLC (USA)
TE SubCom (USA)
Xtera Communications, Inc. (USA)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Optical Fibers Cables by Route - Americas, EMEA, Intra-Asia, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Route Kilometers Added for the Years 2013 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for Submarine Optical Fibers Cables by Route - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Route Kilometers Added for Americas, EMEA, Intra-Asia, and Others Markets for the Years 2013, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. OVERVIEW OF SELECT REGIONS
The United States
US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and Systems
The New Framework and its Objectives
Latin America
Overview
Table 26: International Bandwidth Demand in South America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Wave of Projects Hit Latin America
Brazil: A Lucrative Connectivity Target for Submarine Cable Projects
Cuba Gets First Undersea Cable
Europe
Finland Looks to Expand Bandwidth through New Submarine Cable Link
Asia-Pacific
Submarine Cables in Asia: High Growth Opportunities
Japan: Earthquake and Tsunami Disrupt Fiber-Optic Submarine Cables
India: Submarine Cables Market on Expansion Mode
Major submarine cable systems currently connecting India to the rest of the world include:
Telecom Majors Team Up for Submarine Cable Projects
Monopoly Allegations in CLS Sector Hits Submarine Cables Market
The Middle East
Limited Submarine Cable Systems Lead to High Broadband Prices
Africa
Need for Connectivity Drives Focus onto Submarine Cables
Table 27: Select Submarine Cable Systems in Africa by Route Length and Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Imminent Explosion in International Connectivity through Submarine Cables
High-Capacity Submarine Cables to Wire-up Africa
Emergence of VoIP Services
African Countries Take Measures to Control High Cost of Bandwidth
Extending Connectivity to Landlocked Nations is Key for Future Growth
East Africa - An Overview
Submarine Cable Systems Spur Demand for Broadband Internet Services
Surging Demand for Mobile Communications & Internet Services
West Africa - An Overview
Launch of New Cable Systems to Bring Broadband Connectivity
Southern Africa - Leading the IP Bandwagon
Nigeria - A Large Market
Submarine Cable Systems to Drive Down Bandwidth Prices
Delay in Approval for National Broadband Policy Affects Investments
Table 28: Select Submarine Cable Systems Connecting Nigeria (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Egypt: An Important Host of Submarine Cables
Southeast Asia
Pan-East Asia Route: A Review
Select Pan-East Asian Systems
Challenges Facing Intra-Asian Market for Submarine Cables
Australia & New Zealand
High Cost of Internet Data Transmission over Submarine Cables
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity
III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 111) The United States (14) Japan (9) Europe (26) - France (4) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34) Middle East (8) Latin America (6) Africa (14)
