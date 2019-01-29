Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the Global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables in Kilometers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658728



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 104 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS

- Ciena Corporation

- Fujitsu Limited

- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

- Infinera Corporation

- Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658728



SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Submarine Optical Fiber Cables



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prelude

Submarine Cable Networks - The Lifeline of Global Communications

Evolution of Submarine Networks

Subsea Optical Fiber Networks - Past, Present, and Future

Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Repairs, Upgrades and Replacements to Drive Future Growth

Fiber Optics - The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Internets Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Submarine Cables

International Bandwidth Usage Continues to Grow Exponentially

Table 1: Global International Bandwidth Usage (in Tbps) for years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Million) and Penetration per 100 Population for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Mobile Communications Market: Data Subscriptions as a Percentage of the Overall Mobile Subscriptions for Years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Evenly Spread Out

Table 4: International Bandwidth Usage by Geographic Region (2012-2016): Ranked by % CAGR for Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 5: Global Internet Usage (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Worldwide Internet Penetration Rates (%) by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Top 20 Internet Countries: Ranked by Number of Internet Users (in Millions): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Worldwide Active Broadband Subscriptions (Fixed, Mobile & Total) per 100 Population (2017): Breakdown by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Internet Traffic on the Rise

Table 9: Global IP Traffic by Geographic Region (2016 & 2021) (in Exabytes per month) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

Table 10: Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions per

Inhabitants (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions per

Inhabitants by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Mobile Data Traffic Growth by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Submarine Cable Systems

Table 13: Consumer Internet Video Traffic by Geographic Region (2014 & 2018) (in Exabytes per month) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Videos Streaming Gathers Steam

Table 14: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Market for Smartphones (2012, 2014, 2016 & 2018P): Breakdown of Sales in Thousand Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Smartphones Market (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Mobile Subscriptions (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Submarine Cables Market

Emerging Markets Offer World of Possibilities

Submarine Cable Companies Focus on Unserved Routes

Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: A Cause of Concern?

Upgrades Find Favor over New Subsea Network Installations

Table 18: Average Lit Capacity (%) on Major Submarine Cable Routes Worldwide (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Financing Structure of Submarine Cable Systems

Paradigm Shift in Ownership

Table 19: Funding for New Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Systems (1987-2015, 2012-2016 & 2017-2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investment by Financier(s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Cable Projects Witness Turnaround in 2016

Table 20: Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market (2008-2014): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments in New Projects by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity

Low Latency of Cable Systems: Sought After among Electronic Trading Companies

Technology Advances Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks

Subsea Cables Encounter Challenges due to Big Data

Submarine Cables: At Risk from Snooping, Natural Disasters & Financial Crisis

Network Sabotage a Real Threat

Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes

Upgrade Suppliers Gaining Prominence

Change in Competitive Dynamics

Table 21: Leading Suppliers of New Systems in the Submarine Cable Systems Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of New Systems Supplied for Primary Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Fujitsu, Huawei Marine, NSW, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SLTE Market Slowdown Affects Vendor Margins

Table 22: Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine System Construction Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine Cables Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Supply Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Huawei Marine Networks, Fujitsu, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES: AN INTRODUCTION



Submarine Optical Fiber Cables

History and Development

Optical Telephone Cables

Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable

Other Components of Submarine Cable Network

Cable Landing Points

Cable Landing Stations

Cable Termination Stations

IT Systems

Submarine Branching Units

Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry

Submarine Cables: An Edge over Satellite Communications

SEA-ME-WE 3: The Longest Submarine Cable Network



3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE



Regulations for Cable Deployment and Protection

2011 Omnibus Resolution on Oceans and the Law of the Sea: Glance at Key Specifications

A Peek into Provisions of UNCLOS for Undersea Cables

Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables

Australia: Legal Framework for Submarine Cables



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



ASN Commences Construction of New Submarine Cable for IOX Cable

Nexans Bags Supply Contract from Huawei Marine Networks

Xtera® Awarded Contract from DISA for New Regional Submarine Cable System

Hawaiian Telecom Completes Buildout of SEA-US Undersea Fiber Cable

ABDIG to Acquire Majority Stake in Fiber Prime Telecommunications

ASN Signs Turnkey Agreement with OPT for NATITUA Cable System

BTL and Huawei Marine Complete SEUL Submarine Cable Buildout

Huawei Marine Bags Contract for Submarine Cable System from SISCC

TE SubCom Bags SPMMA Maintenance Contract

Equinix and Eastern Light Enter into Partnership for Sweden- Finland Submarine Cable

Globe Telecom and BSCC Sign Agreement for Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Spur

ASN and Vocus Sign Agreement for New ASC System

Seaborn and Werthein Sign Agreement to Build ARBR Submarine Cable System

Cienas MONET Subsea Cable System Selected by Angola Cables

H.I.G. Capital Takes Over Assets of Xtera

NEC to Supply Cable for HK-G Cable System

GTT Acquires Hibernia Networks

ASN Upgrades Transpacific Cable System with 8QAM Technology

TE Subcom and Ciena Sign Enter into Alliance for Open Submarine Cable Networking Solutions

Nokia Completes Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

ASN Bags Contract for Greenland Connect North from TELE-POST

NEC Bags Contract to Develop IGG Cable System from PT.Telkom

TE SubCom and Djibouti Telecom Consortium Sign Construction and Maintenance Agreement for DARE

ASN and TE Subcom Renew Maintenance Contract with TelefÃ³nica

NEC Bags Contract from DOCOMO for ATISA Submarine Cable System

Alcatel-Lucent Introduces 1620 SOFTNODE

ASN Bags Contract for Building Australia West Express Undersea Cable System from GoTo Networks

ASN Bags Contract for SAPL from Ocean Networks

ASN Streamlines Cable Ship Operations

Telekom Malaysia Bags Contract to Develop and Construct new

,500km Submarine Cable System

Trans Pacific Express Selects Ciena for Submarine Cable Upgrade

Brazil Mulling Plans to Deploy Underwater Fiber Optic Cables in Amazon Basin

Alcatel-Lucent and ACE Consortium Completes Field Trial on ACE System



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS (France)

Ciena Corporation (USA)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited (China)

Infinera Corporation (USA)

Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH (Germany)

NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation (Japan)

Orange Marine (France)

S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Seaborn Networks LLC (USA)

TE SubCom (USA)

Xtera Communications, Inc. (USA)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Submarine Optical Fibers Cables by Route - Americas, EMEA, Intra-Asia, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Route Kilometers Added for the Years 2013 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for Submarine Optical Fibers Cables by Route - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Route Kilometers Added for Americas, EMEA, Intra-Asia, and Others Markets for the Years 2013, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. OVERVIEW OF SELECT REGIONS



The United States

US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and Systems

The New Framework and its Objectives

Latin America

Overview

Table 26: International Bandwidth Demand in South America (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Wave of Projects Hit Latin America

Brazil: A Lucrative Connectivity Target for Submarine Cable Projects

Cuba Gets First Undersea Cable

Europe

Finland Looks to Expand Bandwidth through New Submarine Cable Link

Asia-Pacific

Submarine Cables in Asia: High Growth Opportunities

Japan: Earthquake and Tsunami Disrupt Fiber-Optic Submarine Cables

India: Submarine Cables Market on Expansion Mode

Major submarine cable systems currently connecting India to the rest of the world include:

Telecom Majors Team Up for Submarine Cable Projects

Monopoly Allegations in CLS Sector Hits Submarine Cables Market

The Middle East

Limited Submarine Cable Systems Lead to High Broadband Prices

Africa

Need for Connectivity Drives Focus onto Submarine Cables

Table 27: Select Submarine Cable Systems in Africa by Route Length and Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imminent Explosion in International Connectivity through Submarine Cables

High-Capacity Submarine Cables to Wire-up Africa

Emergence of VoIP Services

African Countries Take Measures to Control High Cost of Bandwidth

Extending Connectivity to Landlocked Nations is Key for Future Growth

East Africa - An Overview

Submarine Cable Systems Spur Demand for Broadband Internet Services

Surging Demand for Mobile Communications & Internet Services

West Africa - An Overview

Launch of New Cable Systems to Bring Broadband Connectivity

Southern Africa - Leading the IP Bandwagon

Nigeria - A Large Market

Submarine Cable Systems to Drive Down Bandwidth Prices

Delay in Approval for National Broadband Policy Affects Investments

Table 28: Select Submarine Cable Systems Connecting Nigeria (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Egypt: An Important Host of Submarine Cables

Southeast Asia

Pan-East Asia Route: A Review

Select Pan-East Asian Systems

Challenges Facing Intra-Asian Market for Submarine Cables

Australia & New Zealand

High Cost of Internet Data Transmission over Submarine Cables

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity



III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 111) The United States (14) Japan (9) Europe (26) - France (4) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34) Middle East (8) Latin America (6) Africa (14)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658728



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

