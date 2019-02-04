Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Industry
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bartronics India Limited
- Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.
- Etisalat Services Holding
- Gemalto NV
- Giesecke + Devrient
- Hansol Secure Co. Ltd.
SUBSCRIBER IDENTITY MODULE (SIM) MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base
Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
Table 1: Global Unique Subscribers 2010 to 2020 (in Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Worldwide Mobile Penetration by Geographic Region - Breakdown of Unique Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage of Total Population for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities
Opportunity Indicators
Table 3: World Market for Smartphones: Number of Users in Million for the Years 2016 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments
Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales
SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph
Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations
The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook
Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP
e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology
Outlook
Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology
Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers
Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations
Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales
Table 5: World 4G / Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market (2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Unique Subscribers in Million by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Mobile Subscriptions (2018 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Subscriptions by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth
Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards
Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less
In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons
Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually
Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost
Table 7: SIM Card Market by Format (2016 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipment Volume for Mini SIM, Micro SIM, Nano SIM and Triple SIM Cards (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards
Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down
SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries
SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need
SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards
Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 8: World Population (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above
Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Percentage Share of Population in the age Group of 15-64 in Select Countries (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Table 10: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2012 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Living Standards
Table 12: Average Annual Income in US$ for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 13: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
SIM: A Definition
Formats
SIM Card Sizes
Mini Subscriber Identity Module (Mini-SIM)
Micro Subscriber Identity Module (Micro-SIM)
Nano Subscriber Identity Module (Nano-SIM)
Embedded SIM / Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC)
Higher SIM Card Memory Capacity: The Order of the Day
Functions of a SIM Card
Usage Standards in Mobile Phones
SIM Operating Systems
Data Stored in SIM
An Overview of the Data Stored
Integrated Circuit Card Identifier or ICC-ID
International Mobile Subscriber Identity or IMSI
Authentication Key or Ki
Authentication Process
Contacts and SMS Messages in SIM
Types of SIM Cards
Low Capacity SIM Card
Universal Integrated Circuit Card (UICC)
Applications of UICC Card
Enhanced Security
Smart and Secure Storage Device
Personalization
Provision of Network Access Applications
SIM Security - An Overview
Securing Data with PIN Lock
Recording IMEI Number
Pricing
Universal Subscriber Identity Module (USIM)
Multiple-Subscriber Identity Module devices
Multi-Subscriber Identity Module
e-SIM Cards Riding on the Many Advantages
Ruggedness
Ability for Remote Connectivity
Compactness
Interoperability
Security
Streamlined Logistics for Operators
Increasing Number of Consumer IoT Devices Adopting e-SIM Cards
Constant Improvement in Specifications
e-SIM Technology to Play a Pivotal Role when 5G Arrives
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Key Players
Bartronics India Limited (India)
Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Etisalat Services Holding (UAE)
Gemalto NV (Netherlands)
Giesecke + Devrient (Germany)
Hansol Secure Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
IDEMIA (France)
KONA I (South Korea)
Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
XH Smart Tech (China) Co., Ltd. (China)
5.2 Product Launches
OneSimCard Launches 2018 Korean Winter Olympics SIM Card
Arm Introduces New Arm® Kigen™
Hrvatski Telekom Unveils New eSIM Service
Able Device and EMnify Announces the Availability of S-KEM
Oasis Smart SIM Launches Eos Range of Products and Services
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
AT&T, G+D and Altair Announces the Collaboration for IoT Deployment
Eastcompeace's eSIM Management System Receives GSMA SAS-SM Certification
China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO to Launch eSIM1 Solution
Gemalto Collaborates with Qualcomm for eSIM Technology
Able Device Partners with JT for Presentation of SIMbae™
Simless Receives Third Patent for SIM Technology
OT-Morpho Group Rebrands to IDEMIA
KORE Enters into an Agreement with Able Device to Deploy Enterprise Customer Pilots
Gemalto Supplies eSIM Solution for Microsoft's Surface Pro
ARM Acquires Simulity Labs
SoftBank Develops eSIM Platform to Promote IoT Solutions
Oberthur Technologies Partners with Telenor Group
Gemalto Receives GSMA Certification for Subscription Management
Smart Launches Super Speed LTE SIMS and Giga Surf 50 in Philippines
Senterra to Acquire Oasis Smart
Safran to Divest Morpho Detection
Safran Consolidates Group Companies
Spirent Inks Agreement with Oasis Smart for IoT Solutions
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of SIM Cards Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Wearable Devices, eSIMs and Business Model: New Drivers and Challenges
NFC SIM Cards Market Simmers Down
Evolving Sale-Channel Dynamics
Dual SIM Market in the US
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: The US Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Smartphone Market in Japan
Efforts to Improve Tourists' Connectivity to lend Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 23: Smartphone Penetration (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries in Europe: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dual SIM Phone Shipments Buoy Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European 14-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of SIM Cards Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 27: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: French Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Dual SIM Handsets Popular among German Migrants
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: German Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Italian Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 33: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: The UK Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Spanish Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Dual SIM Handsets High on Demand in Russian Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Russian Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Kazakhstan
Fierce Competition Continues in Kazakh SIM Market
Romania
Rising Tablet and Smartphone Sales Push Mobile Telephony Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Lucrative market for SIM Cards
Table 41: Mobile Subscribers Penetration (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries in Asia-Pacific: 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dual SIM Phones on the Growth Curve
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of SIM Cards Volume for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China Leads the Pack in LTE SIM Card Shipment Market
Growth in Dual-SIM Smartphones Augers Well for Market Growth
Table 45: Chinese Mobile Handsets Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Dual SIM and Single SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Chinese Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growth in Mobile Phone Users Pushes Market Prospects
Young Users, the Main Fulcrum of Multi-SIM Growth in Indian Market
Table 48: Indian Multi-SIM Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Multi-SIM Users by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Indian Mobile Handset Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Single SIM and Dual SIM Handsets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Embedded-SIMs Secure Government Approval in the Indian Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Indian Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Australia
Indonesia
Indonesia Joins List of Countries Requiring SIM Registration
South Korea
Myanmar
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Liberalization and Growth of Telecommunication Sector
Table 54: Mobile Subscribers Penetration (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries in Latin America: 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Latin American Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of SIM Cards Volume for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Factors Impacting Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Brazilian Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
Table 60: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Mexican Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 62: Rest Of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Africa
Middle East
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards Market Analyzed with Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (4) Canada (1) Europe (11) - France (3) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Africa (5) Middle East (5)
