Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach 8.6 Billion SIM Cards by 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 19, 2021, 15:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at 7.1 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook
  • Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base
  • Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential
  • Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
  • Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Recent Market Activity
  • SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments
  • Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales
  • SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph
  • Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations
  • The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook
  • Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP
  • e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology
  • Outlook
  • Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 39 Featured)

  • Bartronics India Limited (India)
  • Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Etisalat Services Holding (UAE)
  • Gemalto NV (Netherlands)
  • Giesecke + Devrient (Germany)
  • Hansol Secure Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
  • IDEMIA (France)
  • KONA I (South Korea)
  • Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
  • XH Smart Tech (China) Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology
  • Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers
  • Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations
  • Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales
  • Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth
  • Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards
  • Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less
  • In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons
  • Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually
  • Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost
  • Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards
  • Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down
  • SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries
  • SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need
  • SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards
  • Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition
  • Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Rapid Growth in Urban Households
  • Rising Living Standards
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 39

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8au5q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Outlook to 2030, Featuring Key...

Global Antibacterial Markets Report 2021-2026: Focus on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics