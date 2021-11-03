Global Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market Report 2021: As COVID-19 Lingers, Major Online Retail and Payments Players are Opting for the Subscription Model

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report reveals continuing interest of consumers and businesses to the subscriptions business model together with recurring payments. The market is set to grow across the globe in the next five years, and many companies are adjusting their business model to the new trend.

Global subscriptions and recurring payment markets are to grow in the next five years

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the subscriptions and recurring payments markets accelerated, as consumers were restricted from visiting physical stores and saw new economic advantages in the model. This was substantiated in several studies cited in the publication: about four in ten global consumers chose a new subscription after the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by a 2021 survey. For businesses in post-pandemic times, an even more revealing fact is that almost a quarter of the new subscribers in the United Kingdom did so because they liked the simple idea of such purchases. Overall, the subscriptions markets in the countries considered in the report were forecasted to grow in absolute values, though growth rates were set to be lower than during the first waves of the health crisis.

Consumers worldwide prefer certain product categories to sign up for

On the global scale, "Boxes", "Video", and "Multiservice subscriptions" were the top three subscription categories in 2021, however, in 2025, "Multiservice subscriptions" were expected to outpace "Video". In Europe, furthermore, 2021's share of consumers using subscription services was similar to the global one and was forecasted so through 2025.

Additionally, one of the leading subscription categories, Subscription-Video-on-Demand, was set to count almost half a billion users in Asia-Pacific in 2025, while in Latin America, the figure was predicted to be about one fifth of APAC's, though growth rates are higher in Latin America.

In one of the main subscriptions markets in the world, North America, in 2020, the growth rate was especially pronounced in the sector of consumer retail products and digital media, according to the report.

2. Global Developments

Subscription Market Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020 - 2025f

Subscription Market Sales, in USD million, by Category, 2020 - 2025f

Consumer Spending in Top 100 Subscription Applications, by App Store and Google Play Store, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020

and Google Play Store, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020 Key Metrics for a Subscription Business, October 2020

Key Benefits of a Subscription Business, October 2020

Top E-Commerce Subscriptions Business Models, November 2020

Top Purchased Subscription Categories, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Frequency of Adding a New or Renewing Existing Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Top Factors When Choosing a Subscription, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Preferred Payment Methods for Subscription Contracts, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Share of Respondents Who Prefer Automatic and Manual Subscription Renewals, in %, May 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Pricing Models, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Top Reasons to Cancel Subscriptions, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Annualized Subscription Economy Revenue Growth Compared to the S&P 500 Revenue Growth, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

Annualized Subscription Economy Average Revenue Per Account Growth Rate, in %, Q4 2019 - Q4 2020

Payment Options Available for Recurring Payments, by B2B and B2C Companies, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Technologies Used to Handle Recurring Payments, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Percentage of Customers with Failed Payments that Turned into Churn, by B2C and B2B, and B2B Only Companies, in %, September 2020

Implications for B2B & B2C Businesses from Recurring Payments Fails, in % of Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Investment Plans Regarding Recurring Payment Service Providers, in % of B2B and B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Benefits of Adopting a Recurring Payment Solution, in % of B2B & B2C Payment Decision-Makers, September 2020

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Alibaba

Global Source

DHCate

Chinabrands

Lightsinthebax

ManoMano

Alkemics

Sary

Retailo

Fatura

IndiaMART

eWorldTrade

ThomasNet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8ache

