Global Sugar Alcohols Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sugar Alcohols in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Segments: Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365033



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Associated British Foods Plc

- Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

- Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

- Cargill, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365033



SUGAR ALCOHOLS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Food & Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: Glycemic Index of Various Sugar Alcohols Relative to Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track

Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols

Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners

Table 2: Major Polyols and their Relative Sweetness to Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market

Table 3: Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Sugar Alcohols Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Sugar Alcohols Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, US, Europe, and Japan

Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Scenario

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES



Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector

Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity

Soaring Image as €˜Tooth-Friendly€™ Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes

High Cost of Living Propels Sales

Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities

Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors

Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses

Chocolates are No Longer €˜Just for Kids€™

Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition

Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well

New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries

Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener

Table 5: World Sorbitol Market by Region/Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile

Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar

Table 6: Global Xylitol Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption in Chewing Gum, Confectionery, Personal Care/Pharmaceuticals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols

Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Table 7: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Percentage Prevalence of Adult Obesity in Select Countries: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor

Table 10: Global Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Region (2015): Spending (in US$ Billion) by People Diagnosed with Diabetes in the Age Group 20-79 Years to Treat Diabetes and Manage Associated Complications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Diabetes Mellitus Incidence among Ages 20-

(2015 & 2040): Prevalence (in Millions) and Percentage Share by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response - A New Study

Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction

Table 17: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Percentage Breakdown of Global Population by Age Group: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Gray Population

Table 19: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female) for Major Countries/Regions (mid-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Strength of Middle Income Group

Table 21: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urban Sprawl

Table 23: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation

Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction to Sugar Alcohols

Popular Names for Polyols

Safety Issues

Calorie Comparison with Sugar

Product Segmentation

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Lactitol

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)

End-Use Segmentation

Food and Confectionery

Food & Confectionery

Baked Goods

Chocolate

Dairy & Ice Cream

Surimi

Table Top Sweeteners

Jams and Sauces

Polyol Types used in Food and Confectionery

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Lactitol

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



WILD Flavors Rolls Out SweetUp® 4D Sweetening System

Cargill Launches EverSweet

Lampados Launches Liteez

Whole Earth Sweetener Introduces New Lower-Calorie Sweeteners

WILD Flavors Releases Steviol Glycoside Sweeteners in India

DuPont to Showcase OsmoAid Lactitol



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Cargill Acquires Agrol® Brand from BioBased Technologies®

Cargill Receives Wichita City Council€™s Approval to Build New Headquarter Building

Cargill Allocates Additional Investment to Expand Core Operations in India

Ingredion to Distribute SweeGen€™s Stevia Sweeteners

Cargill Establishes Cargill ONE in China

Ingredion Snaps Up Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development Co

DFI Teams Up with Mitr Phol Group



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. (China)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT) (Germany)

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd. (China)

Ingredion Inc. (USA)

Roquette Freres (France)

Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Food & Confectionery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Food & Confectionery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Food & Confectionery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Cosmetics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Cosmetics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Oral-Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Oral-Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Oral-Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Other Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Other Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols Usage in Other Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

Rising Incidence of Obesity - An Opportunity Indicator for Sugar Alcohols

Opportunity Indicators: Obesity Statistics

Table 43: Severely Obese Population (BMI > 35kg/m2) in the US in Millions: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Obesity Prevalence by Age-Group: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Percentage Annual Income Level of Adult Population (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US Prevalence of Obesity by Top States (% of Total Population): 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Promotes Sugar Alcohols Market

Table 48: North American and Caribbean Regional Diabetic Population and Diabetes Prevalence Statistics by Leading Country (2015) - Top Regions with High Prevalence of Diabetes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ageing Baby boomers Push Market Expansion

Table 52: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food & Confectionery - The Largest End-use Segment for Sugar Alcohols

Select Confectionery Trends

Confectionery Consumption is a Well-Established Habit

Snacking Posts Smacking Growth

Savvy Marketers Entice the Hispanic Tastes

New Strategies for Increasing Candy Sales

Sugar-free Chewing Gum Gains Popularity

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The US 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Growing Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity Spurs Demand

Table 56: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulations on Polyols Used as Sweeteners in Foods

Table 58: Metabolic and Physiologic Properties of Polydextrose and Sugar Alcohols (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Erythritol: Striking Market Opportunities

Confectioneries Market in Canada

Chocolate Remains Popular

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Canadian Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Food & Confectioneries to Drive Market Growth

Tapping the Grey Market

Table 62: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Aging Population Growth (%) in Japan: 2015-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Japanese Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Sustained Demand for Sugar-Free Products Underpins Volume Growth

Obesity Prevalence in Europe - An Opportunity Indicator for Polyol-based Sweeteners

Table 67: Obese, and Overweight & Obese Population in the European Union (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Select EU Member Countries Ranked by Obesity Rates (2015): Percentage Share of Domestic Obese Population in Global Obese Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Obesity Prevalence in Select EU Countries (2015) by Gender (%)(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Diabetes Incidence - A Favorable Factor for Sugar Alcohol Market

Table 70: Prevalence Percentage of Diabetes Mellitus in Europe by Country (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ageing Demography to Drive Demand for Alternate Polyol-based Sweeteners

Table 71: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select European Countries: 2015 (as Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-59, 60-79, and 80+ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Confectioneries Market in Europe - A Kaleidoscope of Differing Tastes

Emerging Trends

Growth in Mature Markets

Sugar-Free Gum at an All Time High in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region

Table 73: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment

Table 76: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Changing Lifestyle Alters Consumer Profile

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: French Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: French 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Obese & Elderly Population Fuel Momentum

Table 82: Growth of Senior Citizen Population in Germany: 2000-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional Confectioneries Fade in the Light of Burning Health Concerns

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: German Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Italian Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Obesity Cases Drive Demand for Sugar-Free Confectionery

Enhanced Focus on Diabetes Management Augurs Well

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: The UK Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Governmental Measures to Curb Obesity Boosts Sugar Alcohols Market

Gums, Candied Nuts/Fruits and Other Confectioneries

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Spanish Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Chocolate Confectionery: Skyrocketing Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Russian Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Belgium

The Netherlands

Dutch€™ Crafting the European Confectionery Markets

Finland

Sweden

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of European Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

Growing Diabetic Population in Asia-Pacific - A Major Business Case for Sugar Alcohols

Diabetes in Southeast Asia

Table 101: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes in Western Pacific

Table 103: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Obesity Rate Increases in Asia-Pacific

Food & Confectionery - The Largest End-use Market for Polyols

Sugar Confectionery Consumption Exceeds Chocolate Consumption

Southeast Asia Represents a Significant Consumer Base

Potential Remains Strong

China Leads Global Sorbitol Consumption

Table 105: Global Sorbitol Consumption by Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption of China and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Single Largest Market for Sugar Alcohols

Food & Confectionery Steers Polyols Demand

Immense Potential Lies Ahead

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Chinese Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Food & Confectionery Market Zooms Ahead

Sugar-Free Confectionery Market on a New High

Market Prospects

Regulations for Polyols as Sweeteners in Food Products

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Indian Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview Of Select Regional Markets

Australia

Rising Obesity Cases - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 118: Australian Obesity & Overweight Prevalence (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Obese/Overweight, Healthy Weight and Underweight Categories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Zealand

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis

Growing Food & Confectionery Sector Underpins Volume Growth

Confectionery Sector in Select Regional Markets - Opportunity Indicator

Saudi Arabia

Consumption on the Rise

Robust Demand for Functional Gums Drives Polyol Sales

Israel

Political Unrest Prevails Over the Liberal Economic Policies

Egypt

Expanding at a Rapid Pace

Expanding Population of Diabetics & Aged People Augments Market Prospects

Table 122: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 128: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Robust Opportunities in Food & Confectionery Sector

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes & Increasing Grey Population Favors Growth

Table 131: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Central and South America (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Aging Population in Latin America by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region

Table 135: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sugar Alcohols by End-use Segment

Table 138: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Latin American Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 141: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Brazilian Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Overview Of Select Regional Markets

Mexico

A Future Market for Candies

Diabetes in Mexico - A Major Growth Driver

Table 144: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Mexico (2035 P): Breakdown by Gender (In Thousand People & %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Argentina

Chile

Underdeveloped Market for Confectionery

Non-Chocolate Confectionery: Popular with the Younger Generation

Chilean Chocolate Consumption

Columbia

A €˜Voluminous€™ Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 145: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (include corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Sugar Alcohols by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Oral-Care Products and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 70) The United States (20) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (9) - France (2) - Germany (3) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365033



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

