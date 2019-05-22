Global Sugar Industry Report 2019-2025 with Focus on the Chinese Markets - Global Raw Sugar Will be in Short Supply, with a Gap of 2.0 Million Tons

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Sugar Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From 2011/2012 to 2018/2019, the global sugar supply was balanced by and large, with the output of raw sugar rising from 172.3 million tons in 2011/2012 to 185.9 million tons in 2018/2019, a cumulative addition of 13.6 million tons. By contrast, the demand for raw sugar grew from 160.2 million tons to 177.7 million tons, an increase of 17.5 million tons in an accumulated way. The ending stocks of global raw sugar posted approximately 40 million tons to 60 million tons between 2012/2013 and 2018/2019. The difference between sugar output and consumption fell 58% in 2018/2019, leading to a drop in the 2018-2019 ending inventory and a mere increase of 1.32 million tons, far below the figure 9.55 million tons in 2017/2018.

It is expected that the global raw sugar will be in short supply instead of a supply glut, with a gap of 2.0 million tons largely due to the global sugar price hovering at a low level and the loss-making of sugar refineries in 2018/2019. 2019 is a turning-point year for sugar output.

As a key producer and importer of sugar around the globe, China produces roughly 10 million tons of sugar and consumes 15 million tons or so annually, with the gap of 5 million tons relying on imports. In 2018/2019, China's sugar production reached 10.694 million tons, up 3.7% year on year; the output of cane sugar edged up 0.9% to 9.25 million tons, and that of beet sugar reported 1.43 million tons with a year-on-year increase of 3.1%. In 2018/2019, China's sugar imports would stand at 2.9 million tons as estimated, an increase of 0.6 million tons on an annualized basis; while 15.2 million tons of sugar was consumed in China, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is the largest sugar production area in China, producing 60% of the national total. In 2018/19, Guangxi produced 6.10 million tons of sugar, Yunnan province 2.12 million tons, Guangdong province 0.9 million tons, and Hainan province 0.184 million tons. Besides, Brazil is the biggest origin of sugar imports in China, yet seeing a decreasing share from 68% in 2011 to 26% in 2018.

The report highlights the following:

Global sugar industry (status quo, supply, and demand, import and export, price trend, etc.)

China sugar industry (status quo, supply, and demand, import and export, price trend, development outlook, etc.)

sugar industry (status quo, supply, and demand, import and export, price trend, development outlook, etc.) Downstream Sectors of Sugar and Substitutes (industrial development, import & export trade, development prospects, etc.)

2 global and 15 Chinese sugar enterprises (operation, investments & M&As, business analysis, and development forecast, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sugar Related Concepts

1.1 Sugar Related Concepts

1.2 Sugar Industry Chain



2. Development of Global Sugar Industry

2.1 Global Sugar Crop Production

2.1.1 Sugarcane

2.1.2 Beet

2.2 Global Raw Sugar Production

2.2.1 Supply & Demand

2.2.2 Supply Structure

2.2.3 International Trade

2.2.4 Sugar Price Trend

2.3 Major Countries

2.3.1 Brazil

2.3.2 India

2.3.3 Thailand

2.3.4 Australia

2.3.5 EU-27 Nations

2.3.6 USA

2.3.7 Russia



3. Development of China Sugar Industry

3.1 Policy Environment

3.1.1 12th Five-Year Development Plan for Sugar Industry

3.1.2 National Reserve System

3.1.3 Sugar Import Tariff System

3.2 Sugar Crop Production

3.2.1 Sugarcane

3.2.2 Beet

3.3 Overview of Table Sugar Production in China

3.3.1 Table Sugar Production

3.3.2 Demand

3.3.3 Import & Export

3.3.4 Price Trend

3.4 Sugar Enterprises



4. Downstream Industry & Alternatives Industry of China Sugar Industry

4.1 Downstream

4.1.1 Beverage

4.1.2 Candy

4.1.3 Pastry

4.1.4 Dairy

4.2 Substitutes

4.2.1 Starch Sugar

4.2.2 Xylitol



5. Global Key Companies

5.1 Associated British Foods plc

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Sugar Business

5.2 COSAN

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Revenue Structure

5.2.4 Gross Margin

5.2.5 Sugarcane Crushing Business

5.2.6 Warehousing Business



6. Key Companies in China

6.1 Nanning Sugar Industry Co, Ltd.

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 Sugar Business

6.1.6 Forecast & Prospects

6.2 Guangxi Guitang (Group) Co, Ltd.

6.3 COFCO Tunhe

6.4 Baotou Huazi Industrial Co, Ltd.

6.5 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co, Ltd

6.6 Guangxi Yangpu Nanhua Sugar Industry Group Co, Ltd.

6.7 Dongtang Group

6.8 GuangXi State Farms Sugar Industrial Group Company Limited

6.9 Yunnan Yinmore Sugar Group Company Ltd.

6.10 Botian Sugar

6.11 Guangdong Hengfu Sugar Industry Group Co, Ltd.

6.12 Bright Food Group Co, Ltd.

6.13 East Asia Sugar Group

6.14 Guangxi Xianggui Sugar Group Co, Ltd. (SUNGAIN)

6.15 Guangdong Guangken Sugar Co, Ltd.



7. Summary & Outlook

7.1 Global Tablet Sugar Industry

7.1.1 Climate Effect

7.1.2 Market Price

7.2 Sugar Industry in China

7.2.1 Yield Increase Potential

7.2.2 Policy Orientation

7.2.3 Market Price

7.2.4 Corporate Operation

