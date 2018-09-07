Global Sugar Substitutes (Stevia, Saccharin, Sucralose, Acesulfame, Aspartame, and Neotame) Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Sept 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sugar substitutes market reached a value of US$ 14.4 Billion in 2017. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 18.3 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-2023.

Sugar substitutes refer to food additives which are used to sweeten or enhance the flavour of food without adding sugar. They are also known as non-caloric or artificial sweeteners. Stevia, saccharin, sucralose, acesulfame, aspartame, and neotame are some the popular sugar substitutes.

They are used in light, reduced calorie, and sugar-free foods and drinks, such as canned foods, baked goods, candies, soft drinks, dairy products, powdered drink mixes, puddings and jellies. Nowadays, food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly replacing sugar with sugar substitutes in a range of products as consumer preferences shift towards healthier foods.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: Drivers

In light of the global prevalence of obesity and overweight, and its negative impact on health, there has been a growing trend of health and fitness consciousness among consumers who are looking for ways to reduce their sugar intake and avoid the negative health effects of excess weight gain.

The prevalence of diabetes has been increasing across the globe with around 425 Million adults currently suffering from the disease. By limiting their sugar intake with sugar substitutes, diabetes patients can enjoy a varied diet while closely controlling their sugar levels.

Sugar substitutes also prevent tooth decay. The bacterium that is present in dental plaque metabolizes sugar and releases acid that can damage the teeth enamel. Sugar substitutes such as stevia, on the other hand, provide active dental benefits and hinder the formation of plaque.

Some of the other factors bolstering the market growth include rising consumer incomes, new product launches and regulatory trends such as introducing sugar taxes, etc.







Tate & Lyle

Cargill

Purecircle

Roquette Frres

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ingredion

Flavors Holding

Jk Sucralose.

