Global Sukuk Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025 - Islamic Banking Institutions are Seeking Strategic Partnerships with Foreign Institutions

The global sukuk market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019

A Sukuk is a financial certificate that is issued in Islamic countries for representing the share of ownership in a portfolio of existing or eligible assets. It provides the investor a proof of ownership in an underlying asset and various financial obligations while conducting trade and other commercial activities.



Islamic law prohibits the lending of money with interest payments, thereby forbidding the use of conventional bonds for financial transactions. As an alternative, Sukuk is used, which does not represent any debt obligation as the issuer uses the proceeds from the certificate to purchase an asset, of which the investor also receives partial ownership.



Rapid urbanization in the Middle Eastern countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the diversification of investment patterns in emerging countries and increasing cross-border transactions, are also providing a boost to the market growth.



Also, various Islamic banking institutions are seeking strategic partnerships with foreign institutions to participate in trade with other countries. In line with this, the governments of these nations are establishing sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with innovative products and services, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Furthermore, the widespread adoption of online transaction models has encouraged financial institutions to invest in analytics that can offer better user experience and customized products to their customers. This, along with increasing investments by the governments of Islamic countries for infrastructural development and the digitization of financial services, is projected to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the report expects the global sukuk market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Baraka Banking Group

Al-Rajhi Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Dubai Islamic Bank

HSBC Holdings Plc

Kuwait Finance House

Malayan Banking Berhad

Qatar International Islamic Bank

RHB Bank Berhad

Samba Financial Group

