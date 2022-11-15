Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market Report 2022: Featuring Jacobs Engineering Group, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Technip, Linde, WorleyParsons, Shell & More

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sulphur recovery technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%. Sulphur recovery refers to the conversion of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulphide is a by-product of processing natural gas and refining high-sulphur crude oils.

There is significant growth in the oil and gas industry in the past few decades; this has resulted in the market growth of sulphur recovery technology market. The key application areas of sulphur include refineries, gas and power plants, pharmaceuticals industry, fertilizers, rubbers products, cosmetics and so on.



Claus Method of Sulphur Recovery Dominated the Market



Due to increasing oil & gas exploration activities and stringent environmental regulations, sulphur recovery technology market has shown significant growth over the past few years. The growing number of refineries and gas processing plants in the Asian and Middle East markets have also enhanced the market for sulphur recovery technologies.

The claus method produces about 90-95 % of sulphur and proves efficient process for sulphur production. Research and innovations are focusing on reducing emission of gases during the production process of sulphur.



Middle East and Africa Led the Market



In 2020, Middle East and Africa was the largest market for sulphur recovery technology market. The Canada holds major sulphur export operations however china is also advancing in the sulphur market. Sulphur consumption in the United States in 2020 reached approximately 9.8 million metric tons. This figure has been relatively constant through the last five years. As there is significant growth in population there is an increasing demand for sulphur production. The Middle East and Africa witness a steady market growth. Major oil field operations are carried out on Russia and Canada.

Key trends observed in the global sulphur recovery technology market are increasing partnerships between refineries and fertilizer producers and modifications to enhance sulphur recovery technologies. Along with this, refineries are adopting specialized Tail Gas Treatment recovery process to enhance their Sulphur recovery yield.

Market Segmentation

Type

Claus process

Tail gas treatment

Application Area

Oil and Gas plants

Refineries

Power plants

Agriculture industry

Others

