Global Summit Exploring Collective Trauma

WHAT: A 9-day online event featuring 29 psychotherapists, researchers, and visionaries exploring the impact of collective trauma and how to address the social symptoms arising from traumatic events.

Online Collective Trauma Summit on How to Heal Personal, Intergenerational and Collective Trauma - Oct 12 - 20

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 20

With opening event and group meditation on October 12 from 9am – 10:30am (PDT)

WHO: Trauma experts and researchers include:

Thomas Hübl - Host and Founder of the Academy of Inner Science and has worked with Germans and Jews to address the impact of the Holocaust.

- Host and Founder of the Academy of Inner Science and has worked with Germans and Jews to address the impact of the Holocaust. Bessel van der Kolk, MD - Psychiatrist, Author, Educator and President of the Trauma Research Foundation

- Psychiatrist, Author, Educator and President of the Trauma Research Foundation Stephen W. Porges - Founding Director of the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium, Indiana University

- Founding Director of the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium, Monica Sharma - Best-selling Author of Radical Transformational Leadership

- Best-selling Author of Dr. Gabor Maté - Best-selling Author, Speaker

- Best-selling Author, Speaker Rev. angel Kyodo williams - Zen Teacher, Author, Social Justice Activist

- Zen Teacher, Author, Social Justice Activist Daniel J. Siegel , MD - Best-selling Author, Founder of the Mindsight Institute

- Best-selling Author, Founder of the Mindsight Institute Christina Bethell , PhD - Professor, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health

- Professor, Bloomberg School of Public Health Dr. Claus Otto Scharmer - Senior Lecturer in the MIT Management Sloan School and founder of the Presencing Institute

WHERE: Online summit - http://collectivetraumasummit.com

The Summit will explore the root of conflicts that can divide people and nations and how we can prevent future generations from the residual problems of collective trauma. The event is online and FREE during the 48-hour broadcast period for each talk.

The Collective Trauma Summit is produced by The Pocket Project. The Pocket Project is an initiative dedicated to deepening our understanding of collective and intergenerational trauma, and training groups of people worldwide to work effectively in conflict and trauma situations.

BACKGROUND

Thomas Hübl is a speaker, author and founder of the Academy of Inner Science and co-founder of The Pocket Project. He has worked with more than 100,000 people worldwide through workshops, multi-year training programs and online courses. For more than a decade, Thomas has guided large-scale healing events bringing together thousands of Germans and Israelis to acknowledge and heal the cultural shadow left by the Holocaust. His teaching combines somatic awareness practices, advanced meditative practices, and transformational processes for both individual and collective trauma. His forthcoming book on collective trauma will be published in 2020.

