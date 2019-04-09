Global Sunless Tanners Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright
DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunless Tanners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sunless Tanners in US$ Million.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)
- Fake Bake (UK)
- Hawaiian Tropic (US)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- LOreal USA, Inc. (US)
- Neutrogena Corporation (US)
- Playtex Products, Inc. (US)
- Procter & Gamble Company (US)
- TanTowel (US)
- Unilever N.V. (Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sunless Tanners: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Latin America Set to Spearhead Future Growth
Health Risks of Natural Tanning Shift Focus onto Self-Tanning Products
Regulations Prohibiting Commercial Tanning Salons Presents Huge Growth Potential for Sunless Tanners Market
USA
Brazil
Australia
Canada
European Union
New Zealand
Promising Growth of Sun Care Market - A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
Advanced Formulas and Technologies in Sunless Tanning Market
Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright
Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
Rising Demand for Self-tan Products with Organic and Natural Ingredients
Popular Natural and Organic Sunless Tanners - A Review
Alba Botanica's Sunless Tanning Lotion
Beauty by Earth Organic & Natural Sunless Tanner
Bahama Tan Natural and Organic Sunless Tanner
Control Your Glow
Coola's Organic Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist
Famous Dave's Natural & Organic Sunless Tanner
Golden Star Beauty's Sunless Tanning Spray
Sunless Tanning Lotion from Sun Laboratories
Skinerals' Organic & Natural Sunless Tanner
Vita Liberata's Fabulous Gradual Self Tanning Lotion
Consumers Exhibit Inclination towards Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits
Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
Self-tan Eraser Products - Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
Tanning Water: The Leading Tanning Trend
St Tropez's Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse
The Water from Tan-Luxe
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water
Invisi Foaming Tan Water from Vita Liberata
Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sunless Tanning - Introduction
Sun-Tan Vs Self-Tan
Types of Sunless Tanners
DHA Based Tanners
Tyrosine Based Tanners
Temporary Bronzers
Tinted Moisturizers
Other Product Categories
Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners
Advantages
Disadvantages
Regulatory Scenario
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Sunless Tanners - A Fragmented Market
A Review of Select Popular Self-Tanner Products
Self-Tanning Waters & Mists
Self-Tanning Lotions
Self-Tanning Oils
Self-Tanning Mousses
Self-Tanning Gels
Self-Tanning Towlettes
Others Forms of Self-Tanning Products
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Strategic Corporate Developments
Unilever to Take Over Stake in Equilibra
Crown Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Vita Liberata
Givaudan Active Beauty Launches Vegetan Evolve for Self-Tanner Formulations
Golden Star Beauty Introduces Organic Self-Tanning Lotion
Tan-Luxe Unveils Tan-Luxe Wonder Self-Tanning Oil
Sienna X Introduces Self-Tan Products for Home Use
Bondi Sands Introduces Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam
St. Tropez Launches St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask
Lidl Introduces Fake Tan Range
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Sunless Tanners: Consumer Desire for Healthy and Safe Alternative to Natural Tanning Fuels Market Growth
Product Innovations and Increasing Consumer Awareness: Strategies to Succeed for Luxury Self-Tanning Brands
Spray Tanning Market: An Under-Penetrated Tanning Segment
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Consumer Desire for Bronzed and Tanned Look Fuels Growth in the European Sunless Tanners Market
Gradual Tanning Market Witnesses Stable Growth
Emerging Market for Self-Tan Products for Men
The United Kingdom
UK Sunless Tanners Market Turns High-End with Focus on Fast Acting, Quick Drying, Multifunctional and Organic Products
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Cultural Obsession with White/Fair Skin Presents a Challenge to Sunless Tanning Market
Influenced by Pop Culture & Mixed Race Influencers, Tanned Look Finds Appeal in East Asian Countries
Australia: Rising Demand for Organic, Natural and Long-Lasting Self-Tan Products
B. Market Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrn939/global_sunless?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
