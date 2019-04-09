Global Sunless Tanners Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunless Tanners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sunless Tanners in US$ Million.

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)

Fake Bake (UK)

Hawaiian Tropic (US)

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) LOreal USA , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Neutrogena Corporation (US)

Playtex Products, Inc. (US)

Procter & Gamble Company (US)

TanTowel (US)

Unilever N.V. ( Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sunless Tanners: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth

Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Latin America Set to Spearhead Future Growth

Health Risks of Natural Tanning Shift Focus onto Self-Tanning Products

Regulations Prohibiting Commercial Tanning Salons Presents Huge Growth Potential for Sunless Tanners Market

USA

Brazil

Australia

Canada

European Union

New Zealand

Promising Growth of Sun Care Market - A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products

Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market

Advanced Formulas and Technologies in Sunless Tanning Market

Next-Generation Products Help Self-Tanners Market to Shine Bright

Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners

Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner

Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products

Rising Demand for Self-tan Products with Organic and Natural Ingredients

Popular Natural and Organic Sunless Tanners - A Review

Alba Botanica's Sunless Tanning Lotion

Beauty by Earth Organic & Natural Sunless Tanner

Bahama Tan Natural and Organic Sunless Tanner

Control Your Glow

Coola's Organic Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist

Famous Dave's Natural & Organic Sunless Tanner

Golden Star Beauty's Sunless Tanning Spray

Sunless Tanning Lotion from Sun Laboratories

Skinerals' Organic & Natural Sunless Tanner

Vita Liberata's Fabulous Gradual Self Tanning Lotion

Consumers Exhibit Inclination towards Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits

Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover

Self-tan Eraser Products - Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan

How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?

Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products

Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products

Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues

Tanning Water: The Leading Tanning Trend

St Tropez's Self-Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse

The Water from Tan-Luxe

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water

Invisi Foaming Tan Water from Vita Liberata

Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sunless Tanning - Introduction

Sun-Tan Vs Self-Tan

Types of Sunless Tanners

DHA Based Tanners

Tyrosine Based Tanners

Temporary Bronzers

Tinted Moisturizers

Other Product Categories

Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners

Advantages

Disadvantages

Regulatory Scenario



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sunless Tanners - A Fragmented Market

A Review of Select Popular Self-Tanner Products

Self-Tanning Waters & Mists

Self-Tanning Lotions

Self-Tanning Oils

Self-Tanning Mousses

Self-Tanning Gels

Self-Tanning Towlettes

Others Forms of Self-Tanning Products



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Strategic Corporate Developments

Unilever to Take Over Stake in Equilibra

Crown Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Vita Liberata

Givaudan Active Beauty Launches Vegetan Evolve for Self-Tanner Formulations

Golden Star Beauty Introduces Organic Self-Tanning Lotion

Tan-Luxe Unveils Tan-Luxe Wonder Self-Tanning Oil

Sienna X Introduces Self-Tan Products for Home Use

Bondi Sands Introduces Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam

St. Tropez Launches St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask

Lidl Introduces Fake Tan Range



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Sunless Tanners: Consumer Desire for Healthy and Safe Alternative to Natural Tanning Fuels Market Growth

Product Innovations and Increasing Consumer Awareness: Strategies to Succeed for Luxury Self-Tanning Brands

Spray Tanning Market: An Under-Penetrated Tanning Segment

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Consumer Desire for Bronzed and Tanned Look Fuels Growth in the European Sunless Tanners Market

Gradual Tanning Market Witnesses Stable Growth

Emerging Market for Self-Tan Products for Men

The United Kingdom

UK Sunless Tanners Market Turns High-End with Focus on Fast Acting, Quick Drying, Multifunctional and Organic Products

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Cultural Obsession with White/Fair Skin Presents a Challenge to Sunless Tanning Market

Influenced by Pop Culture & Mixed Race Influencers, Tanned Look Finds Appeal in East Asian Countries

Australia: Rising Demand for Organic, Natural and Long-Lasting Self-Tan Products

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 36)

The United States (21)

(21) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (12)

(12) France (6)

(6)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

