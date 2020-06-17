Global Super Abrasives Market, By Product, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Super Abrasives Market, By Product (Cubic Boron Nitride, Polycrystalline, CVD Diamonds, Nano Diamonds), By Application (Aerospace, Medical, Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Oil and Gas & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025





Global super abrasives market size is estimated at around $ 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $ 4.8 billion by 2025. Major factors responsible for the growth of global super abrasives market include growing awareness regarding adoption of high-end technologies and their benefits coupled with the continuing growth of the automotive industry. In addition to this, the product is widely popular due to its peculiar properties such as entrenched lifecycle, high scale hardness and superlative performance, which is anticipated to spur the global super abrasives market growth during the forecast period. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of super abrasives market across the globe in the years to come are high cost of production along with product price volatility due to the fluctuating raw material costs.

The global super abrasives market is segmented based on product, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into aerospace, medical, automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and others.



Among them, the automotive industry dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to hold its position over the forecast period as well.Moreover, the electrical and electronics industry is expected to witness high growth over the coming years on account of extensive utilization of super abrasives in the manufacturing of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs).



However, outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in bearish growth of industry in 2020.

Major players operating in the global super abrasives market are Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc, Günter Wendt GmbH Radiac Abrasives, Inc, Noritake Co. Limited, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd, 3M Company, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Guangdong Chanway Industrial Co. Ltd and Others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global super abrasives market.

• To classify and forecast global super abrasives market based on product, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global super abrasives market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global super abrasives market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global super abrasives market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global super abrasives market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global super abrasives market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Super abrasives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to super abrasives

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global super abrasives market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Cubic Boron Nitride

o Polycrystalline

o CVD Diamonds

o Nano Diamonds

• Market, By Application:

o Aerospace

o Medical

o Automotive

o Construction

o Electrical & Electronics

o Oil and Gas

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global super abrasives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



