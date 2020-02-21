Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market (2018 to 2025) - Featuring BASF, Formosa Plastics, LG Chemicals & SDP Global Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Female Hygiene Products, Baby Diapers, Agriculture, Adult Incontinence Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super absorbent polymer market size is poised to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2025, according to this study., posting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand from various application sectors, such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the growth.



Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) is a key component in baby diapers. SAPs are used for absorbing and retaining fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific and Central and South America are likely to witness a sharp rise in demand for baby diapers owing to growing population, disposable income, and awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are estimated to play a key role in the growth of the overall market for super absorbent polymers.



Factors, such as constantly developing medical infrastructure, technological advancements, and growing accessibility to medical treatments have resulted in an increase in life expectancy rates. Growing life expectancy is expected to further supplement the growth of the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the super absorbent polymer market.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global super absorbent polymer market in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

Agriculture is poised to be the most promising application segment, rising at a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to ongoing extensive research conducted by governments and agricultural agencies in countries such as U.S., China , and India to pave way for novel applications of super absorbent polymers

, and to pave way for novel applications of super absorbent polymers Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments, particularly in China and India , is projected to supplement the growth. Rising demand for environment-friendly and energy saving products and solutions is expected to further drive the growth

