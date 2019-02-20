Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments: Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- BASF SE

- Evonik Industries AG

- Formosa Plastics Corporation

- LG Chem Ltd.

- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

- Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.



SUPERABSORBENT POLYMERS MCP-2145 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Applications Range of SAP

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population & Needs of Female Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Table 1: Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth

Manufacturers Search for Options to Produce Eco-Friendly SAPs

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Table 2: Worldwide Production Capacity of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) in kt for the Years 2014-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Capacity Utilization Rate (%) of SAP Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global SAP Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

Table 5: Global Acrylic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment - Adhesives, Coatings, Superabsorbent Polymers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Acrylic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials

Table 7: Average Prices of Superabsorbent Polymers in Select End-Use Segments

Competitive Landscape

Table 8: Production Capacity of Leading Players in the Global SAP Market (In Thousand Tons per Annum) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Leading SAP Manufacturers Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for BASF, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., SDP Global, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Scale-up Production Capacities to Tap SAP Market



2. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application

SAP Content in Select Products - At a Glance

Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP

Diapers & SAP - At a Glance

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand

Table 10: Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2006, 2012, and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Declining Birth Rates: A Key Issue Confronting Diapers Market

Table 13: Global Birth Rate Statistics: Number of Births per 1000 Population in Select Countries for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Method of Inserting SAP into Diapers

Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

What is Incontinence?

Table 15: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population Favors Growth in the SAP-based Incontinence Products Market

Table 16: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Percentage of Population Aged 65 and Above in the US, Europe and Japan for the Years 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market

Feminine Hygiene Product Market - A Review

Overview

Table 18: Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Feminine Care Market (2016): Number of Units of Feminine Care Products Used Per Year by Girls/Women Aged between 15 and 49 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products

Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

Agriculture Industry - The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water

Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products

Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers



3. SUPER ABSORBENTS IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS

Introduction

A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents

Agriculture

Cable Wrap

Packaging

Residual Flood Water Removal

Industrial Waste Management

Wastewater Treatment

Firefighting

Medical Waste Handling

Medical Industry

Artificial Snow

SAP - Ideal for Concrete Curing

Other Applications

Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications - Market Overview

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World for Years 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications by End-Use Segment - Agriculture, Cable Wrap, Packaging, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Agriculture, Cable Wrap, Packaging, and Other Markets for Years 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Evonik Develops FAVOR®max Superabsorbents

Sumitomo Seika Develops AQUA KEEP HP

BASF Unveils HySorb® SAP

BASF Introduces Novel Technology for SAP Production

Accepta Unveils New SAP to Retain Soil Hydration and Nutrients

Kimberly-Clark Introduces SAP-based Poise Microliners



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity

Jacobs Engineering Group Wins Contract from Nippon Shokubai

SDP Global Establishes New Production Base for SAP in Malaysia

BASF Commences Operations of Acrylic Acid & SAP Complex in Brazil

Nippon Shokubai to Build SAP Plant in Belgium

Evonik Establishes Application Technology for SAP in Germany

Evonik to Expand Global SAP Capacity

NIPPON SHOKUBAI to Expand SAP Capacity at Himeji Facility

Sumitomo Seika Establishes SAP Production Unit in Korea

BASF-YPC Sets Up SAP Plant in China



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)

Yixing Danson Technology (China)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Worldwide Superabsorbent Polymer Market by End Use Segment

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers in Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers in Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers in Disposable Diapers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers in Adult Incontinence Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers in Adult Incontinence Pads by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers in Adult Incontinence Pads by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers in Feminine Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers in Feminine Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers in Feminine Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Baby Diapers: The Large End-Use Market for SAP

Table 39: Birth Rates in the US: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diaper Makers Concentrate on Feature Enhancements

Eco-Friendly Baby Diapers - Threat to the SAP Market

Reusable Cloth Diapers - A Threat to SAP?

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: An Overview

Adult Incontinence: The Fastest Growing Product Category

Table 40: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 47: SAP Market in Japan: Production Capacity in Thousand Tons Per Annum for Nippon Shokubai, SDP Global and Sumitomo Seika Chemicals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Declining Birth Rates Affect SAP Demand in Baby Diapers

Table 48: Birth Rates in Japan: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Baby Diaper Production In Billion Pieces in Japan for the Years 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adult Disposable Diapers Market: Aging Population Drives Growth

Table 50: Adult Population (+65 Years) in Japan (2000-2020) (In Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Adult Disposable Diapers Market in Japan (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Production Volume by Type of Diaper (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Light Incontinence Products Market in Japan (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

End-user Segment Review

Baby Diaper Market

Table 56: Private Label Products as % of Total Baby Diapers Market in Select European Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Feminine Hygiene Market

Table 57: Women Population (15-49 years) in Western and Eastern Europe: 1995-2015 (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Incontinence Products Market

Table 58: European Country-wise Statistics for Adult Population (2015): Share of 65+ Population of Total Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Urinary Incontinence Levels (%) in Western Europe by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

SNF Floerger - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: German 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 72: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Italian Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

An Overview of End-Use Markets

Baby Diapers Market

Table 75: Birth Rates in the UK: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Incontinence Products Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: UK 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Baby Diapers: Low Penetration Augurs Well for SAP Market

Table 82: Birth Rates in Russia: Breakdown of Number of Births (per €˜000 Population) for the Years 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population & Rising Awareness to Stir Demand for SAP- based Incontinence Products

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

End-User Segment Review

Disposable Baby Diapers

Table 89: Per-Capita Baby Diaper Use per Month (Units) in Japan, China, Indonesia and Thailand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Feminine Hygiene Products

Table 90: Feminine Care Market by Region (2016): Number of Units of Feminine Care Products Used Per Year by Girls/ Women Aged between 15 and 49 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Incontinence Products Market

Table 91: Potential Opportunities for Adult Incontinence Products Market in Asia-Pacific - Elderly Population as % of Total Population by Geographic Region for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Table 98: Leading Manufacturers of Superabsorbent Polymers in China - Breakdown of Production Capacity in kt per annum for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylic Acid Production Capacity Continues to Increase

Table 99: Acrylic Acid Market in China (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment for Acrylate Esters, SAP and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Leading Manufacturers of Acrylic Acid in China (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for BASF - YPC Co. Ltd., Formosa Acrylic Esters (Ningbo) Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Proposed Capacity Additions in the Chinese Acrylic Acid Market (2016-2020)

Table 102: Prices of Acrylic Acid in China for Jan-2013 to Jan-2016 (In RMB/t) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anticipated Increase in New Births to Stir Demand for SAP- based Baby Diapers

Table 103: Potential for Baby Diapers Market in China - Number of Live Births in Millions for 2008-2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Elderly Population Stirs Demand for Incontinence Products Market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: An Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

Yixing Danson Technology - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Chinese Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

High Growth Potential for Baby Diapers Market Augurs Well for SAP Demand

Demand for Incontinence Products from Expanding Elderly Population - An Opportunity to Tap

Feminine Hygiene Products: Increasing Penetration Levels to Fuel Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Indian Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 113: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 116: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Baby Diapers Market Exhibits Preference for High-Absorbency Diapers

Incontinence Products Market: Promising Opportunities

Feminine Hygiene Products Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 122: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Brazilian Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 125: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Superabsorbent Polymers by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence Pads, Feminine Hygiene Products and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 18) The United States (3) Japan (4) Europe (4) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

