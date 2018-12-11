Global Supercapacitor Market Outlook Report 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Supercapacitor market accounted for $828.48 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,984.58 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

Increased use of supercapacitors in energy harvesting applications, vehicles such as aircraft & trains and large storage capacity of the supercapacitors are driving towards the market growth. Though, the high prices of raw materials and the availability of low priced substitutes are hampering the market.

A supercapacitor is defined as a type of capacitor with high capacitance, such that the capacitance values are much higher than the other available capacitors. They have the capacity to store energy much greater than the electrolytic capacitors which in turn can provide chargeability much faster than the batteries. The properties such as electric & thermal characteristics and functionality of the capacitor are decided by the type of electrode and electrolyte used.

By material, graphene a carbon material that is being one of the trusts worthy materials used for better energy storages. Their large volume energy storage with high power and low costs involved are their primary potentials that impress the electrical and electronic manufacturers. The key property for better performance and power of capacitors is to have a high surface area and electrical activation.

Amongst application, consumer electronics require a wide range of powerful capacitors basically the supercapacitors or the ultra-capacitors. The need for supercapacitors in electronics is to provide electronic appliance or devices with high power, smartness and user convenience. The demand from users to make appliances that can run long durations are providing growth opportunities and increased adoptions for supercapacitors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Supercapacitor Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrolytes

5.2.1 Organic Electrolyte Super Capacitor

5.2.2 Aqueous Electrolyte Super Capacitor

5.3 Electrodes

5.3.1 Pseudo Capacitors

5.3.1.1 Metal Oxides

5.3.1.1.1 Iridium Oxide (IrO2)

5.3.1.1.2 Iron Oxide (Fe3O2)

5.3.1.1.3 Manganese Oxide (MnO2)

5.3.1.1.4 Ruthenium Oxide (RuO2)

5.3.1.2 Conductive Polymers

5.3.1.2.1 Polyacene

5.3.1.2.2 Polyacetylene

5.3.1.2.3 Polyaniline

5.3.1.2.4 Polypyrrole

5.3.2 Electro Chemical Double Layer Capacitors

5.3.2.1 Planar

5.3.2.2 Exoherbal Carbons

5.3.2.2.1 Carbon Blacks

5.3.2.2.2 Carbon Gels

5.3.2.2.3 Carbon Nanotube (CNT)

5.3.2.2.4 Carbon Onions

5.3.2.2.5 Conductive Nano Filament (CNF)

5.3.2.3 Endoherbal Carbons

5.3.2.3.1 Activated Carbons

5.3.2.3.2 Activated Carbon Fibers

5.3.2.3.3 Carbide Derived Carbons

5.3.2.3.4 Templated Carbons

5.3.3 Hybrid Capacitors

5.3.3.1 Battery Type Hybrids

5.3.3.2 Composite Hybrids

5.3.3.3 Asymmetric Hybrids

5.4 Separators

5.4.1 Kapton

5.4.2 Polymeric Films

5.4.3 Polyacrylonitrle (PAN)

5.5 Graphite (Graphene)



6 Global Supercapacitor Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium Ion Supercapacitors

6.3 Mixed Metal Supercapacitor Hybrids

6.3.1 Aluminum Anode + Ruthenium Cathode

6.3.2 Porous Nickel Oxide/ Nickel Film Supercapacitors

6.3.3 Ruthenium Dioxide + Polymer-Ceramic Separators

6.3.4 Silver Anode + Double Layer Carbon Cathode

6.3.5 Tantalum Metal Anode + Ruthenium Oxide Cathode

6.4 Activated Carbon Supercapacitors



7 Global Supercapacitor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Above 100 Volts Modules

7.3 50 Volts to 100 Volts Modules

7.4 25 Volts to 50 Volts Modules

7.5 10 Volts to 25 Volts Modules

7.6 Less Than 10 Volts Modules

7.7 Board Mounted Supercapacitor

7.8 Supercapacitor Weldable Cells

7.9 Supercapacitor Module



8 Global Supercapacitor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Buses

8.2.2 Cars

8.2.3 Autos

8.2.4 Electrical Vehicles (EVS) and Hybrid Electrical Vehicles (HEVS)

8.2.5 Aircrafts

8.2.6 Other Automotives & Transportations

8.3 Energy and Power

8.3.1 Energy Harvesting

8.3.2 Solar

8.3.2.1 Watches

8.3.3 Wind

8.4 Military and Defense

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Smart Grid

8.5.2 Mining Equipment

8.5.3 Cranes

8.6 Smoke Detectors

8.7 Medical & Health Care

8.8 Electronics

8.8.1 Uninterruted power Supply (UPS)

8.8.2 Power Backup Systems

8.8.3 Laptops

8.8.4 Cameras

8.8.4.1 Video Cameras

8.8.4.2 Flash Cameras

8.8.5 Audio Systems

8.8.6 Memory Devices

8.8.6.1 Nonvolatile Random Acces Memory (RAM)

8.8.6.2 Solid-State Disk Drive

8.8.6.3 Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

8.9 Other Applications



9 Global Supercapacitor Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Skeleton Technologies

11.2 Panasonic Corporation

11.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

11.4 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

11.5 Maxwell Technologies Inc.

11.6 AVX Corporation

11.7 Blue Solutions

11.8 Cap-XX.

11.9 Nanoramic Laboratories

11.10 Ioxus Inc.

11.11 LS Mtron

11.12 VINATechCo.,Ltd.

11.13 Tecate Group

11.14 KEMET Corporation

11.15 Eaton Corporation

11.16 Seiko Instruments Inc.

11.17 Yunasko



