Global Supercapacitor Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2021-2026: Breakdown by Electric Double-Layered Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, & Hybrid Capacitors

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supercapacitor market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A supercapacitor, or ultracapacitor, refers to an electronic device used for storing large amounts of electrical charge. It consists of two metal plates that are coated with porous activated carbon and are immersed in an electrolyte made of positive and negative ions dissolved in a solvent. While it is being charged, ions from the electrolyte accumulate on the surface of each carbon-coated plate, thus storing energy formed between the particles.

As compared to the traditionally used batteries, supercapacitors deliver stabilized power, handle more fluctuations and discharge cycles and have wide-ranging operating temperatures. As a result, they are commonly used in smartphones, laptops, electronic devices and automobiles that run on batteries and require rapid charging to function.



Significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing requirement for energy-efficient equipment for solar and wind power systems, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market growth. Supercapacitors are extensively used in automobiles for a smooth charge/discharge cycle used for on/off switching in the vehicle. In line with this, shifting consumer preference for electric and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is also favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of supercapacitors by the utility sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. They are commonly used for generator bridging, ramping and regulation, primary frequency response, and voltage sag mitigation in microgrid monitoring and stabilization. Other factors, including the growing demand for consumer electronics with high battery requirements, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global supercapacitor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global supercapacitor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the module type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global supercapacitor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

AVX Corporation

Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera)

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elna Co. Ltd. ( Taiyo Yuden )

) Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries)

Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)

LS Mtron Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Instruments Inc.

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

Tesla Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type

Electric Double-Layered Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Breakup by Module Type

Less than 25V

25-100V

More than 100V

Breakup by Material Type

Carbon and Metal Oxide

Conducting Polymer

Composite Materials

Breakup by End Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c2zlw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

