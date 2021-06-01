Global Supercapacitors Market Products, Modules and Applications Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of 35 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 100+ Companies
DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supercapacitors Market - Products, Modules and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Supercapacitors, the global demand for which is anticipated to compound annually at 16.6% during 2019-2026 in reaching a projected US$2.7 billion by 2026. The overall global market for Supercapacitors is expected to exceed US$3 billion in 2020.
The global market for supercapacitors is the largest, as also the fastest growing, in Asia-Pacific.
However, the adverse impact upon every industry caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in China in December 2019 has left its mark on the demand for supercapacitors also. While before the incidence of this pandemic the market for supercapacitors presented a rosy picture, with high double-digit growth rates in the range of 25%-35%, these trends would now be difficult to sustain.
Countries across the globe are facing challenging medium-term futures and recovery could take anywhere from one to three years, again based on what the trajectory of a particular region's economy was before this devastating outbreak.
Western Europe and the United States seem to have been more badly affected than Asian regions, though it is still early days as far as any abatement of the contagion is expected. However, many countries have now started opening up their industrial activity in a bid to revive sagging markets and hopefully others, too, would join in and make this a concerted effort.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Supercapacitors global market research report analyzes the market with respect to product types, module types and end-use vertical
- The market size of Supercapacitors is estimated in this report by product type, module type and end-use vertical across all major countries
- Revolutionary Supercapacitor with Ten Times More Energy Density Developed
- Carbon Nanowalls and Carbon Nanotubes the Latest Advancements in Supercapacitors
- Thanks to Supercapacitors, Potential for Battery-Free Electric Cars Bright
- Metal Nanoparticles in Paper-Based Supercapacitors Enable in Improving Energy Density
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 35
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 101 companies
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Supercapacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Revolutionary Supercapacitor with Ten Times More Energy Density Developed
- Current and Future Prospects of Carbon-Based Electrode Materials for Microsupercapacitors in Self-Powering Sensor Networks
- Carbon Nanowalls and Carbon Nanotubes the Latest Advancements in Supercapacitors
- Thanks to Supercapacitors, Potential for Battery-Free Electric Cars Bright
- New Generation of Wearable Electronics Bolstered by Flexible, Solar-Powered Supercapacitors
- 3D-Printed Supercapacitor Electrode Shows Unmatched Lab Performance
- Metal Nanoparticles in Paper-Based Supercapacitors Enable in Improving Energy Density
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- CAP-XX LTD (AUSTRALIA)
- Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
- Ioxus Inc (United States)
- KEMET Electronics Corporation (United States)
- Korchip Corporation (South Korea)
- LS Mtron Ltd. (South Korea)
- LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea)
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (United States)
- Nesscap Co., Ltd (South Korea)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- SEIKO Instruments, Inc. (Japan)
- Skeleton Technologies GmbH (Germany)
- SPEL Technologies Private Ltd. (India)
- Tecate Group (United States)
- Vinatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Yunasko Ltd (United Kingdom)
KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Murata Makes Two New Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for Automotive Applications
- Ioxus Acquired by XS Power Batteries
- Skeleton Technologies Unveils SkelMod 131V Ultracapacitor
- Kyocera Corporation Acquires AVX Corporation
- Skeleton Technologies Develops SkelMod 17V 533F Ultracapacitor Module
- Skeleton Technologies to Supply Ultracapacitor Modules to Attabotics, Inc
- Skeleton Technologies and Medcom Join Hands-on Ultracapacitors
- VINATech Participates in JAPAN International Exhibition
- Evans Capacitor Company Receives $7 Million in Follow on Orders from Northrop Grumman
- Skeleton Technologies Unveils SkelCap SCA0300 Ultracapacitor
- Murata?s Supercapacitor Production Lines Acquired by CAP-XX
- VINATech Unveils New 3.8V Hybrid Capacitors VPC Series
- Chengdu OK New Energy Acquired by AVX Corporation
- Integration of Maxwells Ultracapacitor Business into Tesla
- Skeleton Technologies Agrees to Supply Ultracapacitors to Skoda Electric
- Latest Release of the XLR-51 Supercapacitor Module by Eaton
- Maxwell Technologies Acquired by Tesla
- United Energy Inaugurates Research & Development Production Base for Ultracapacitors
- First Successful Space Launch of HCCCap Space-grade Super Capacitor Power Supply System
- Wuxi Murata to Establish New Capacitor Production Center
- HCC Energy Tech. Co., Ltd Starts Construction of R & D and Production Base for HCCCap
- Successful Launch of HCCCap Multi-Satellite Separation Ultracapacitor Power System
- Wrights Group Ltd to Receive Ultracapacitors from Skeleton Technologies
- Dimac Red S.p.A and Skeleton Technologies Collaborate
- Brush Traction Selects Skeleton Technologies for Ultracapacitors
- Nanoramic Laboratories Closed a Series D $5 Million Investment Round
- Eaton?s XLM Supercapacitor Completes the CE Mark Self-Certification
- Skeleton Technologies and MJR Commercialize Ultracapacitors
- AVX Increases Maximum Operating Temperatures for TWD High-Temp Max-Cap Supercapacitors
- Menestor S.r.o and Skeleton Technologies Enter into Partnership
- Maxwell Joined Forces with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- FastCAP Systems is Now Nanoramic Laboratories
- Industrys First 3V Thin Prismatic Supercapacitors Developed by CAP-XX
- Panasonics Gold Caps to be Replaced by Korchip Supercapacitors
- High-Power, High-Energy Applications to Use Eaton?s 3.0 V XT Supercapacitor
- Successful Launch of Two Space Satellites Using Enhanced HCCCap Supercapacitor Power Supply
- Launch of NTU-Blue Solutions Flash Shuttle Equipped with Supercapacitors and a LMP Battery
- Launch of Beijing Hezhong Huineng Technology?s HCCCap Integrated Supercapacitor Backup Power Module
- CAP-XXs First Large Order for Mass Produced Thinline Supercapacitors
- L3-HAPLS Petawatt Laser System Delivered to ELI Beamlines Research Center
- LS Mtron Introduces New LSUC 3.0V 100F Snap-in Type Cell
- NEC TOKIN Acquired by KEMET
- Launch of CAP-XX First Compact Cylindrical Supercapacitors
- Skeleton Technologies Opens the Largest Supercapacitor Facility in Europe
- UL Certification for LS Mtron?s Seven Ultracapacitor Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v56df
