Global Superdisintegrants Market 2018-2023: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market, and the Emergence of New Superdisintegrant

The global superdisintegrants market is projected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2023 from USD 366.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9%.





Factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical sector in these markets present significant opportunities for the superdisintegrants market growth.







The report analyzes the global superdisintegrants market by type, formulation, therapeutic area, and region. By type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive consumption of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical drug formulations due to the advantages offered such as effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and a lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form.







Based on formulation, the tablets segment accounted for the larger share of the global superdisintegrants market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to tablets being the most widely used dosage forms due to the benefits offered such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness, along with the increasing focus on orally disintegrating tablets and fast-dissolving tablets.







Based on therapeutic area, the neurological diseases segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidences of neurological disorders at the global level along with the growing demand for effective therapies.







Geographically, the global superdisintegrants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The dominance of the European region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to extensive consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region.







Safety and quality concerns are expected to challenge the growth of the superdisintegrants market to a certain extent during the forecast period.





