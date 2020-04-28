Global Supply and Demand Data for the Industrial & OEM Insulation Market

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial & OEM Insulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes global supply of and demand for industrial and OEM insulation. Historical data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts for 2023 and 2028 are provided for demand by material (in dollars and metric tons) and market (in metric tons) on a country-by-country basis. Demand is also provided in square meters R-1. Demand in value terms is shown at the manufacturers' level and excludes distributor and retailer markups.



Materials broken out include:

foamed plastic

fiberglass

mineral wool

other materials (e.g., aerogels, calcium silicate, cotton, foamed glass, perlite, radiant barriers, reflective insulation, vacuum panels, and vermiculite)

The major market segments analyzed are:

industrial and plant equipment (includes coverings for machinery, boilers, pipes, and tanks)

commercial HVAC/air distribution equipment (coverings and linings for HVAC equipment and ductwork)

major household appliances (includes clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers, freezers, ovens, refrigerators)

transportation equipment (includes motor vehicles, aerospace equipment, ships and boats, and railroad equipment)

other insulation markets (includes insulated coolers and thermoses, insulated packaging, furniture, bedding, nonbuilding/infrastructure construction, and heavy off-road equipment)

Both thermal and acoustic insulation are included in the scope of this study.



Companies Mentioned



Covestro

Knauf

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL

Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Metric Tons & R-1 Value

Market Value

Pricing Trends

Fire Safety

Noise Pollution

Environmental & Health Protection

Worker Safety

Climate Change & Blowing Agents

3. Markets

Key Findings

Demand by Market

Industrial & Plant Equipment

Commercial HVAC Air/Distribution

Major Household Appliances

Transportation Equipment

Demand by Region & Market

Automotive

Other Industrial & OEM Insulation Markets

4. Materials & Product Type

Key Findings

Demand by Material & Product Type

Foamed Plastic

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Other Insulation Materials

5. North America

North America : Key Findings

: Key Findings North America : Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size North America : Historical Trends

: Historical Trends North America : Demand by Market

: Demand by Market North America : Demand by Material & Product Type

6. Central & South America

Central & South America : Key Findings

: Key Findings Central & South America : Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size Central & South America : Historical Trends

: Historical Trends Central & South America : Demand by Market

: Demand by Market Central & South America : Demand by Material & Product Type

7. Western Europe

Western Europe : Key Findings

: Key Findings Western Europe : Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size Western Europe : Historical Trends

: Historical Trends Western Europe : Demand by Market

: Demand by Market Western Europe : Demand by Material & Product Type

8. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe : Key Findings

: Key Findings Eastern Europe : Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size Eastern Europe : Historical Trends

: Historical Trends Eastern Europe : Demand by Market

: Demand by Market Eastern Europe : Demand by Material & Product Type

9. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific : Key Findings

: Key Findings Asia/Pacific : Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size Asia/Pacific : Historical Trends

: Historical Trends Asia/Pacific : Demand by Market

: Demand by Market Asia/Pacific : Demand by Material & Product Type

10. Africa/Mideast

Africa /Mideast: Key Findings

/Mideast: Key Findings Africa /Mideast: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size

/Mideast: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size Africa /Mideast: Historical Trends

/Mideast: Historical Trends Africa /Mideast: Demand by Market

/Mideast: Demand by Market Africa /Mideast: Demand by Material & Product Type

11. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Product Development & Manufacturing

Marketing

Cooperative Agreements

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puaoze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

